NBA World Reacts To Anthony Davis' Performance In Mavs-Magic Game

Anthony Davis played 29 minutes against the Magic.

Ben Stinar

Mar 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward-center Anthony Davis (3) drives to the basket against Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
Mar 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward-center Anthony Davis (3) drives to the basket against Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Orlando Magic by a score of 101-92 (in Florida).

Anthony Davis finished the win with 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 5/19 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 29 minutes.

Mar 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward-center Anthony Davis (3) celebrates his three pointer against the Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@NationMffl: "The Dallas Mavericks are now 3-0 when Anthony Davis plays.

The vibes are starting to shift."

@All_Things_Mavs: "it’s nice to see Anthony Davis get knocked to the ground a couple times and pop back up just fine"

@JenniFlurry: "Watching Anthony Davis in a Mavericks uniform is so strange. I miss him. 😭"

StatMuse: "The Dallas Mavericks are undefeated with Anthony Davis in the lineup."

@BerkanMFFL: "The Mavs are undefeated in games Anthony Davis has played in.

And the Mavs are now back in the Play in."

@SloHoopsFan: "Anthony Davis strugglee to score on Goga Bitadze."

Christian Clark: "Anthony Davis having a tough go in his second game back after the long layoff. He’s got 6 points on 2-of-11 shooting at halftime in Orlando. Dallas has 43 points. Just 17 of 39 from the field and 2 of 9 on 3s."

Mavs Nation: "Anthony Davis gets the much needed bucket to fall 🪣"

The Mavs improved to 36-38 in 74 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.

Following the Magic, the Mavs will now visit the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

