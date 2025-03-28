NBA World Reacts To Anthony Davis' Performance In Mavs-Magic Game
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Orlando Magic by a score of 101-92 (in Florida).
Anthony Davis finished the win with 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 5/19 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 29 minutes.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@NationMffl: "The Dallas Mavericks are now 3-0 when Anthony Davis plays.
The vibes are starting to shift."
@All_Things_Mavs: "it’s nice to see Anthony Davis get knocked to the ground a couple times and pop back up just fine"
@JenniFlurry: "Watching Anthony Davis in a Mavericks uniform is so strange. I miss him. 😭"
StatMuse: "The Dallas Mavericks are undefeated with Anthony Davis in the lineup."
@BerkanMFFL: "The Mavs are undefeated in games Anthony Davis has played in.
And the Mavs are now back in the Play in."
@SloHoopsFan: "Anthony Davis strugglee to score on Goga Bitadze."
Christian Clark: "Anthony Davis having a tough go in his second game back after the long layoff. He’s got 6 points on 2-of-11 shooting at halftime in Orlando. Dallas has 43 points. Just 17 of 39 from the field and 2 of 9 on 3s."
Mavs Nation: "Anthony Davis gets the much needed bucket to fall 🪣"
The Mavs improved to 36-38 in 74 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Following the Magic, the Mavs will now visit the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.