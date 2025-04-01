Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Anthony Davis' Performance In Nets-Mavs Game

Anthony Davis played 28 minutes against the Nets.

Ben Stinar

On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks faced off against the Brooklyn Nets (in Texas).

The Mavs lost by a score of 113-109.

Anthony Davis finished the loss with 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 5/10 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

Lucas Kaplan: "Anthony Davis mistakenly tries Drew Timme. Learns a quick lesson:"

NBA Indonesia: "What a block! Anthony Davis! 🤯🏀 #NBAHighlights"

@MavsMuse: "Anthony Davis tonight

12 PTS
7 REB
5 AST
1 BLK
5-10 FG

Finally lost a game as a Maverick"

@BB_Vaughn1: "Anthony Davis really only scored 2 points the whole 2nd half of a big game against a trash team😭🤦🏾‍♂️"

Lance Roberson: "Anthony Davis is not in Luka Doncic’s stratosphere. We don't have to lie to cope with how badly the Mavericks burned themselves trading one of the best players in the NBA."

@Mavssolution: "Anthony Davis costed us tonight. So poor when he was on the floor."

Kirk Henderson: "Anthony Davis getting sent packing by Drew Timme is not something that inspires confidence."

Davis has gone 4-1 in his first five games with the Mavs.

They are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 37-39 record in 76 games.

Following their loss to the Nets, the Mavs will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host the Atlanta Hawks.

Davis is in his 13th NBA season.

