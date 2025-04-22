NBA World Reacts To Anthony Edwards News Before Timberwolves-Lakers Game
On Tuesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will play the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
Before the game, the NBA announced that Anthony Edwards had been fined $50,000 for comments he made toward a fan during Game 1.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "The NBA is fining Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards $50,000 for his “my d--- bigger than yours” comments to the Lakers crowd Saturday night, sources tell ESPN."
Edwards finished Game 1 with 22 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 8/22 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to the news (of the fine) on social media.
Rachel Nichols: "Anthony Edwards is being fined $50,000 for "inappropriate language and making an obscene gesture" in Game 1 vs the Lakers. (So, apparently, players can NOT say “my d--- bigger than yours” to fans at an NBA game.)"
Robert Littal BSO: "NBA hits Anthony Edwards with $50k fine for telling Lakers fan he had a bigger package than him"
Adam Wexler: "NBA taking $50K from T'Wolves Anthony Edwards. The back & forth with a fan while Edwards & teammates were at the scorers table had Edwards bragging about how much $$ Rudy Gobert has, then he went to a junk grab & brag - and there's the fine."
The Timberwolves won Game 1 by a score of 117-95.