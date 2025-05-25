NBA World Reacts To Anthony Edwards' Performance In Thunder-Timberwolves Game
On Saturday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 143-101.
Anthony Edwards finished the victory with 30 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals while shooting 12/17 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
StatMuse: "Guards with 15+ 30-point playoff games before turning 24:
— Kobe
— Luka
— Anthony Edwards"
Real Sports: "Anthony Edwards joins Kevin Garnett as the only Timberwolves to have a playoff game with:
30+ PTS
70%+ FG"
Skip Bayless: "CONGRATS, TWOLVES, YOU BEAT THE THUNDER EVERY WAY YOU COULD BEAT THEM IN GAME 3. YOU EXORCISED ALL YOUR DEMONS, FLEXED YOUR DOMINANCE, ESPECIALLY ANT MAN. Now on to Game 4, with OKC still somehow up 2-1."
David Shepard: "Surreal performance by the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 win over OKC!
Anthony Edwards had more points in the 1st quarter then SGA & Jaylen Williams had for the ENTIRE game.
Terrence Shannon Jr. did as well with the game of his life! Incredible bounce back effort!"
theScore: "Ant and the Wolves got the last laugh in Game 3. 🐜"
Joel Moran: "Anthony Edwards is averaging 27-9-5 on 64.2% TS through 3 playoff games against one of the best defenses ever
If you don’t think that’s special, you don’t know basketball"
Famouslos32: "Ant scored on 6 HANDS 😂"
The Timberwolves are still down 2-1 in the series.
Game 4 will be on Monday night at the Target Center.