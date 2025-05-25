Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Anthony Edwards' Performance In Thunder-Timberwolves Game

Anthony Edwards played 30 minutes in Game 3.

Ben Stinar

May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) holds onto the ball after being called for a foul against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) holds onto the ball after being called for a foul against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

On Saturday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 143-101.

Anthony Edwards finished the victory with 30 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals while shooting 12/17 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.

Anthony Edwards
May 24, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dunks the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half in game three of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

StatMuse: "Guards with 15+ 30-point playoff games before turning 24:

— Kobe
— Luka
— Anthony Edwards"

Real Sports: "Anthony Edwards joins Kevin Garnett as the only Timberwolves to have a playoff game with:

30+ PTS
70%+ FG"

Skip Bayless: "CONGRATS, TWOLVES, YOU BEAT THE THUNDER EVERY WAY YOU COULD BEAT THEM IN GAME 3. YOU EXORCISED ALL YOUR DEMONS, FLEXED YOUR DOMINANCE, ESPECIALLY ANT MAN. Now on to Game 4, with OKC still somehow up 2-1."

The Volume: "Anthony Edwards tonight"

David Shepard: "Surreal performance by the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 win over OKC!

Anthony Edwards had more points in the 1st quarter then SGA & Jaylen Williams had for the ENTIRE game.

Terrence Shannon Jr. did as well with the game of his life! Incredible bounce back effort!"

@Wolvesmuse: "Anthony Edwards tonight:

30 PTS
9 REB
6 AST
12-17 FG
5-8 3PT
2 FTA
+ 36

ETHICAL HOOPS"

Hoop Central: "ANTHONY EDWARDS IN THE 1ST Q:

16 POINTS
5 REBOUNDS
2 ASSISTS
75% FG
3/5 3PM"

theScore: "Ant and the Wolves got the last laugh in Game 3. 🐜"

Joel Moran: "Anthony Edwards is averaging 27-9-5 on 64.2% TS through 3 playoff games against one of the best defenses ever

If you don’t think that’s special, you don’t know basketball"

NBA TV: "Anthony Edwards out for blood in the 1H of Game 3

20 PTS | 8 REB | 3 AST

Wolves up 31 PTS at half-time"

Famouslos32: "Ant scored on 6 HANDS 😂"

The Timberwolves are still down 2-1 in the series.

Game 4 will be on Monday night at the Target Center.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.