NBA World Reacts To Anthony Edwards' Performance In Thunder-Timberwolves Game

Anthony Edwards played 41 minutes against the Thunder.

Ben Stinar

May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA;Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA;Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves played the Oklahoma City Thunder (at home) for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.

The Timberwolves lost by a score of 128-126.

Anthony Edwards finished with 16 points, four rebounds and six assists while shooting 5/13 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.

May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and center Rudy Gobert (27) talk against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@AidanLaPorta69: "Anthony Edwards has been a no show ALL GAME. Harden gets crucified for these stat lines but the “face of the league” isn’t gonna get an ounce of criticism like usual!!!"

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Edwards first quarter:

12 MIN
2 PTS
1-1 FG
0-1 FT"

Ashley Nicole Moss: "Anthony Edwards lackluster first half is gonna haunt him"

Kevin O'Connor: "Anthony Edwards with 16 points on 5/13 with 5 turnovers. Super disappointing especially after his Game 3."

May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles the ball past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the second half during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Sam Quinn: "Timberwolves starters: 62 points

Timberwolves bench: 64 points

Anthony Edwards was Minnesota's fifth-leading scorer. Julius Randle was literally last in points among the nine players Minnesota used. Bench gave them an opportunity. Stars couldn't take advantage of it."

Joel Moran: "Maybe this is a hot take but Anthony Edwards bad game might have something to do with facing an all-time defense with 5+ all-defensive caliber defenders"

Chris Walder: "Anthony Edwards had as many turnovers (five) as made shots tonight (five)."

Stefan Bondy: "Just me or is Anthony Edwards much more fun to watch than plodding SGA"

May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) attempts to shoot the ball on Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) in the second half during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The Timberwolves now trail the Thunder 3-1 in the series with Game 5 on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.

Edwards is in his fifth NBA season (all with the Timberwolves).

