NBA World Reacts To Anthony Edwards' Performance In Thunder-Timberwolves Game
On Monday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves played the Oklahoma City Thunder (at home) for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.
The Timberwolves lost by a score of 128-126.
Anthony Edwards finished with 16 points, four rebounds and six assists while shooting 5/13 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@AidanLaPorta69: "Anthony Edwards has been a no show ALL GAME. Harden gets crucified for these stat lines but the “face of the league” isn’t gonna get an ounce of criticism like usual!!!"
Underdog NBA: "Anthony Edwards first quarter:
12 MIN
2 PTS
1-1 FG
0-1 FT"
Ashley Nicole Moss: "Anthony Edwards lackluster first half is gonna haunt him"
Kevin O'Connor: "Anthony Edwards with 16 points on 5/13 with 5 turnovers. Super disappointing especially after his Game 3."
Sam Quinn: "Timberwolves starters: 62 points
Timberwolves bench: 64 points
Anthony Edwards was Minnesota's fifth-leading scorer. Julius Randle was literally last in points among the nine players Minnesota used. Bench gave them an opportunity. Stars couldn't take advantage of it."
Joel Moran: "Maybe this is a hot take but Anthony Edwards bad game might have something to do with facing an all-time defense with 5+ all-defensive caliber defenders"
Chris Walder: "Anthony Edwards had as many turnovers (five) as made shots tonight (five)."
Stefan Bondy: "Just me or is Anthony Edwards much more fun to watch than plodding SGA"
The Timberwolves now trail the Thunder 3-1 in the series with Game 5 on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.
Edwards is in his fifth NBA season (all with the Timberwolves).