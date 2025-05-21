Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Anthony Edwards' Performance In Timberwolves-Thunder Game

Anthony Edwards played 37 minutes against the Thunder.

On Tuesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 114-88 in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Anthony Edwards finished the loss with 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one block while shooting 5/13 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@big_business_: "Anthony Edwards only shooting 1 field goal in the 4th quarter is unacceptable"

@CigarCurry: "Please stop putting Anthony Edwards name in the same breath as SGAs. Its never been close"

Skip Bayless: "Julius Randle scares me more than Anthony Edwards."

@joelvmoran: "I’m so impressed with the way Anthony Edwards is dissecting this OKC defense

Not forcing the issue and being patient with his offense"

Nate Jones: "Not to sound like a broken record, but Ant’s pull up deep ball is the foundation of him going from a really good player to a guy that can take his team all the way to the title. If you have to play up on a guy with his driving ability 30 ft out…"

@justintaylor7: "They were calling Anthony Edwards the face of the league, but he’s looking like a 2 round player still."

@TheHateCentral: "Anthony Edwards in Game 1:

18 Points (0 in 4th)
5-13 FG
5-7 FT
4 Turnovers

CANTMAN, BRICKMAN, GHOSTMAN…THUNDER IN 5"

Game 2 of the series will be on Thursday night (also in Oklahoma City).

