NBA World Reacts To Anthony Edwards' Performance In Timberwolves-Thunder Game

Anthony Edwards played 40 minutes in Game 2.

May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after being called for a foul against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
On Thursday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves played the Oklahoma City Thunder (in Oklahoma) for Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

The Thunder won by a score of 118-103.

Anthony Edwards finished the loss with 32 points, nine rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 12/26 from the field and 1/9 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

Joel Moran: "It’ll go unnoticed because the Timberwolves lost but 32-9-6 with 0 turnovers against one of the best defenses ever is no small feat

Anthony Edwards wasn’t perfect by any means but he took very good care of the basketball and was attacking downhill"

Kevin O'Connor: "SGA is much better than Anthony Edwards on multiple levels. This series is making that clear.

SGA is also 3 years older, so it’s not as much a knock on Ant as it is a realization of how far Ant still can and must grow."

@lockedbyae: "Anthony Edwards stats vs okc

32 PTS
9 REBS
6 ASSIST
46%

Down 0-2 did everything he could…."

NBA
@winigoat7: "Idc what anyone says Anthony Edwards is not and never was a generational talent."

ESPN: "BELIEVE THAT

Anthony Edwards is the Timberwolves' new all-time leading scorer in the playoffs"

@DdUnderestimxte: "Anthony Edwards playing passive in the second half of games needs to be studied"

Real Sports: "Anthony Edwards is the 5th player ever to record 30/5/5 without a turnover in a WCF game."

NBA
Game 3 will be on Saturday night in Oklahoma City.

