NBA World Reacts To Anthony Edwards' Performance In Timberwolves-Thunder Game
On Wednesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves had their season come to an end when they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 124-94 in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.
Anthony Edwards finished the loss with 19 points, six rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 7/18 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@Thetruth8240: "Dont EVER compare Anthony Edwards to Jordan again"
Skip Bayless: "HOW IS ANTHONY EDWARDS GETTING A PASS FOR THIS? He shot 40% from 3 in the reg season while leading the NBA in attempts and makes. In the 4 WCF losses to OKC (counting this 1), Ant is 5-29 from 3 (17.2%!). He was 0-5 in the 1st half - 2 missed the rim. I guess ESPN hasn't noticed."
Hater Central: "Anthony Edwards in Game 5:
19 Points
7-18 FG
1-7 3PT
SEND DA PLANE….TO CANCUN"
@CuffsTheLegend: "Anthony Edwards has to work way too hard just to get quality shots. Needs another dynamic playmaking guard like a Trae Young to make his life much easier so you can’t just key on him.
Opposing defenses don’t fear any of his teammates at all."
@NewMediaSports_: "Anthony Edwards is still him"
The Volume: "Julius Randle & Anthony Edwards looking at Cancun prices"
@BronGotIt: "Anthony Edwards when it comes to to getting to the WCF and getting eliminated in 5"