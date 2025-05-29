Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Anthony Edwards' Performance In Timberwolves-Thunder Game

Anthony Edwards played 39 minutes against the Thunder.

Ben Stinar

May 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the second quarter in game five of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
On Wednesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves had their season come to an end when they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 124-94 in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.

Anthony Edwards finished the loss with 19 points, six rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 7/18 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@Thetruth8240: "Dont EVER compare Anthony Edwards to Jordan again"

Skip Bayless: "HOW IS ANTHONY EDWARDS GETTING A PASS FOR THIS? He shot 40% from 3 in the reg season while leading the NBA in attempts and makes. In the 4 WCF losses to OKC (counting this 1), Ant is 5-29 from 3 (17.2%!). He was 0-5 in the 1st half - 2 missed the rim. I guess ESPN hasn't noticed."

Hater Central: "Anthony Edwards in Game 5:

19 Points
7-18 FG
1-7 3PT

SEND DA PLANE….TO CANCUN"

@CuffsTheLegend: "Anthony Edwards has to work way too hard just to get quality shots. Needs another dynamic playmaking guard like a Trae Young to make his life much easier so you can’t just key on him.

Opposing defenses don’t fear any of his teammates at all."

@NewMediaSports_: "Anthony Edwards is still him"

The Volume: "Julius Randle & Anthony Edwards looking at Cancun prices"

@BronGotIt: "Anthony Edwards when it comes to to getting to the WCF and getting eliminated in 5"

