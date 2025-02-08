NBA World Reacts To Ben Simmons Los Angeles Clippers News
On Saturday afternoon, the Brooklyn Nets officially announced that they had waived Ben Simmons.
The three-time NBA All-Star is averaging 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 54.7% from the field in 33 games.
Via NetsDaily: "From NetsPR
OFFICIAL: The Brooklyn Nets have requested waivers on guard/forward Ben Simmons."
Following the news, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Simmons will sign with the LA Clippers.
Via Charania: "Just In: Three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons intends to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers after clearing waivers, league sources tell ESPN."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
ESPN's Bobby Marks: "Simmons will clear waives on Monday at 5PM ET.
The Clippers are:
Below the tax: $1.9M
Below the 1st apron: $9.2M"
Justin Russo: "Second unit defense has been an issue at times for Clippers, something that Ben Simmons is still good at despite the diminished offensive profile. Pairing Simmons alongside other functional switching wings gives Clippers flexibility, on top of the ball-handling Simmons provides."
@LAClippersFilm: "Top of the 4th quarter minutes. This will be Ben Simmons initiating offense, most likely being defended by a 4/5 who's providing minimal pressure.
Clips are bottom 10 in ORTG, and better offensive efficiency starts w/getting into your sets cleaner."
Billy Reinhardt: "James Harden and Ben Simmons were traded for each other in one of the greatest lose-lose deals in NBA history.
Harden and Simmons will now be teammates with the Clippers."
StatMuse: "Active players with 7+ RPG and 7+ APG:
LeBron James
Russell Westbrook
Nikola Jokic
Ben Simmons
Luka Doncic
Two of them moved to LA this week."
Adam Aaronson: "Ben Simmons is going to play with James Harden and under Ty Lue."
Law Murray: "Ben Simmons is expected to head to the LA Clippers, per league sources -- someone's gonna have to change numbers though between him and Bogdan Bogdanovic
Transaction cannot be completed until Monday at earliest due to waivers. You know, in case some team has $40m to spare"
@FeelLikeDrew: "Clippers reviving Ben Simmons career like they did with Reggie Jackson, Batum, Theis, and Westbrook is gonna shock a lot of people but not me. This is what Ty Lue excels at as a coach, getting the most out of guys"
The Clippers are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 28-23 record in 51 games.