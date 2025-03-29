Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Ben Simmons' Performance In Clippers-Nets Game

Ben Simmons played 17 minutes against the Nets.

Ben Stinar

Mar 28, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) reacts during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Mar 28, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) reacts during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Friday evening, the LA Clippers played the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center (in New York).

The Clippers won by a score of 132-100.

Ben Simmons finished with three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 0/3 from the field in 17 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

Erik Slater: "The Nets did not show a thank you graphic on the jumbotron for Ben Simmons as they have for other returning players."

Frank Isola: "Brooklyn fans just booed Ben Simmons. (Thankfully, no video tribute. Enough is enough.)"

@JaylaniBrown_: "Ben Simmons used to be unstoppable at the rim

Now he has zero offensive game.

It’s hard to believe this is Ben Simmons"

@MartEnterprises: "Still can’t believe what Ben Simmons has become"

Ben Simmons
Mar 28, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) reacts during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

@Madi1Dembele: "Ben Simmons is greeted to an encore of BOOs as he enters the game in the latter half of the first quarter.

That's not nice..."

@NetsKingdomAJ: "Ben Simmons encouraging the Boos from Nets fans as he checks into the game. #Netsworld"

@NetsLead: "Lmao. Ben Simmons acting like he was a superstar in Brooklyn who is making his long awaited return 🤣"

@BrooklynNetcast: "Dariq Whitehead with the drive on Ben Simmons👀"

Famouslos32: "Ben Simmons is the reason the score is 105-69 😩😂"

With the win, the Clippers improved to 42-31 in 73 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 17-20 in the 37 games they have played on the road.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.