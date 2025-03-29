NBA World Reacts To Ben Simmons' Performance In Clippers-Nets Game
On Friday evening, the LA Clippers played the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center (in New York).
The Clippers won by a score of 132-100.
Ben Simmons finished with three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 0/3 from the field in 17 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Erik Slater: "The Nets did not show a thank you graphic on the jumbotron for Ben Simmons as they have for other returning players."
Frank Isola: "Brooklyn fans just booed Ben Simmons. (Thankfully, no video tribute. Enough is enough.)"
@JaylaniBrown_: "Ben Simmons used to be unstoppable at the rim
Now he has zero offensive game.
It’s hard to believe this is Ben Simmons"
@MartEnterprises: "Still can’t believe what Ben Simmons has become"
@Madi1Dembele: "Ben Simmons is greeted to an encore of BOOs as he enters the game in the latter half of the first quarter.
That's not nice..."
@NetsKingdomAJ: "Ben Simmons encouraging the Boos from Nets fans as he checks into the game. #Netsworld"
@NetsLead: "Lmao. Ben Simmons acting like he was a superstar in Brooklyn who is making his long awaited return 🤣"
@BrooklynNetcast: "Dariq Whitehead with the drive on Ben Simmons👀"
Famouslos32: "Ben Simmons is the reason the score is 105-69 😩😂"
With the win, the Clippers improved to 42-31 in 73 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They are 17-20 in the 37 games they have played on the road.