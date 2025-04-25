NBA World Reacts To Ben Simmons' Performance In Nuggets-Clippers Game
On Thursday night, the LA Clippers hosted the Denver Nuggets in California for Game 3 of their first-round series.
The Clippers won by a score of 117-83 to take a 2-1 lead.
Ben Simmons finished with four rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 0/3 from the field in nine mintues of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@FeelLikeDrew: "Ben Simmons saved us. Insane how good he is as a backup center, dude is an A+ rim protector. Just stopped 2 fastbreaks in a row"
@_utilitysports: "No one is gonna talk about it but Ben Simmons has been very useful in his minutes this series"
Justin Russo: "The biggest adjustment by either side in this series so far has been Tyronn Lue putting in Ben Simmons midway through the first quarter to allow Ivica Zubac to get rest and play against non-Jokic lineups early in the second quarter. Clippers have killed Denver in those stints."
@CoachJoe824: "I can’t believe Ben Simmons is still in the NBA — and playing playoff minutes."
@ClippersLead: "These Ben Simmons minutes have been great, his hands are everywhere"
@i_am_j_swag: "Say what you will about Ben Simmons but he is the definition of a hustle player. Positive defender after everything he’s been through."
@KtreyB: "Incredible stuff from Ben Simmons on this defensive end!"
@Antistanman2k23: "Jokic getting shut down by some Ben Simmons"
@_Nictionary: "ben simmons might be the jokic stopper"
Game 4 of the series will be on Saturday (also in Los Angeles).