NBA World Reacts To Big Los Angeles Lakers Roster Move
Marcus Smart was once among the best defenders in the NBA when he played for the Boston Celtics.
After spending the last two seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Smart is now signing a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Via Charania: "BREAKING: Marcus Smart has agreed to a contract buyout with the Washington Wizards and intends to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers after clearing waivers, sources tell ESPN. A return to a grand stage for the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
Joel Moran: "Lakers offseason:
Additions:
- Deandre Ayton
- Marcus Smart
- Jake Laravia
Subtractions:
- Dorian Finney-Smith
Some people will still try to say the Lakers got worse…"
Bill Simmons: "Ahhhhhhh I’ve gone blind! Ahhhhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!!!! Ahhhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!"
Daniel Donabedian: "Lakers fans are either going to love Marcus Smart or turn on him in 2 seconds"
@LSH_lakeshow: "People want moves done in seconds of free agency opening on this app and look what happens when being patient, Ayton, Laravia and Smart for good GREAT deals instead of being hard capped on keeping DFS. Rob Pelinka gets a solid A rating for me this summer and crazy thing is he's not even done yet"
@SwipaCam: "LA Lakers Marcus Smart is still a good player!
Still an 87th percentile perimeter defender."
@geemultani24: "Deandre Ayton & Marcus Smart both were in the finals recently & came up short. You know they’re hungry for a championship signing with the Lakers. Good energy"
Yossi Gozlan: "Lakers wouldn’t have enough apron space to sign a 15th player to start the season if they waive Shake Milton and Jordan Goodwin to sign Marcus Smart."
Keith Smith: "Marcus Smart in purple and yellow is turning me green. Gross."
Trevor Lane: "At 2 years and $11 million, that's BAE money for Marcus Smart. Lakers don't currently have access to that even if/when they waive Shake Milton, but I've been told they have a path to get there. Will be interesting to see how they accomplish that. Jordan Goodwin's contract is lightly guaranteed or perhaps a trade to free up room."
The Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.