NBA World Reacts To Big Michael Jordan News
Michael Jordan is seen by most as the best player in NBA history.
Unlike a lot of former players, the Chicago Bulls legend has stayed away from doing television.
However, it's now been announced that Jordan will join NBA on NBC and Peacock for next season (as a special contributor).
Via NBA on NBC and Peacock: "A legendary addition to our team!
We’re thrilled to welcome Michael Jordan as a special contributor to the NBA on NBC and Peacock."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
Underdog: "Not sure exactly what that means but let's go"
Omari Sankofa II: "Just hit the inbox. Wow."
Tate Frazier: "Now this is something to see 👀"
Ryan Wolstat: "Wow, NBC just announced Michael Jordan is joining its NBA coverage as a special contributor. “I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC,” said Jordan. “The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project.""
@TKO__KID: "NBC is gonna put ESPN in the dirt next season"
@Guardabascio: "NBC bread is different lol"
Kazeem Famuyide 🇳🇬 🍎: "This is actually insane"
Julian Edlow: "Alright, this is pretty cool, regardless of what the role is.
MJ has never been on the media landscape. I'm very excited to see how he breaks the game down these days."
FanDuel Sportsbook: "First Brady now Jordan, all the GOATS are picking up a mic 🎙️"
Evan Sidery: "NBC just hired Michael Jordan as a special contributor to their NBA coverage beginning next season.
Also planning on airing starting lineup introductions, NBC is going all-out to make their coverage elite."
@Makyle_Ice: "Has Michael jordan ever talked basketball? Like as an analyst type role"
Nicole Auerbach: "Michael Jordan, my new colleague"
@isolationheavy: "can’t wait for him to end the goat debate and call bron the goat live on air"
Jordan played 15 seasons for the Bulls and Wizards.
He won six NBA Championships.