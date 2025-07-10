NBA World Reacts To Big Phoenix Suns Devin Booker News
Devin Booker is one of the best players in Phoenix Suns history.
The 28-year-old finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 25.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range in 75 games.
On Wednesday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Booker will sign a contract extension with the Suns.
Via Charania: "BREAKING: Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker has agreed to a two-year, $145 million maximum contract extension with the franchise through the 2029-30 season, the highest annual extension salary in NBA history, CAA’s Jessica Holtz and Melvin Booker told ESPN."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
Shane Young: "Once again: You ALWAYS pay your guys. Especially those who lifted your franchise to relevance and have demonstrated how much they care about helping the community. That part often gets overlooked, but it’s hard to find a player more involved in their community than Devin Booker.
That matters. It was also one of Mat Ishbia’s pillars when he took over the team in 2023. Booker fits exactly what Ishbia and the Suns value in a franchise cornerstone."
Keith Smith: "There's a good chance that Devin Booker (same as with SGA) will see that extension come in lower than the initially reported number. It's unlikely that the cap is going to grow by 7% next year and then jump back up to 10% growth for the year after. Conservative projections are 7% followed by 5%."
StatMuse: "Salary:
$147 million — Steve Nash career
$145 million — Devin Booker 2-year extension"
ESPN's SportsCenter: "Devin Booker broke the NBA's highest annual extension salary record EIGHT DAYS after Shai did"
theScore: "The AAV on Devin Booker's extension is more than the ENTIRE PAYROLL for the 2025 Marlins. 🤯"
Kellan Olson: "Devin Booker will now undergo the next step of his career evolution. He began it being called overrated. Now he is in his prime being called overpaid. That is the growth they talk about."
Underdog NBA: "Devin Booker's ranking in Suns franchise history:
1st in PTS
1st in 3PM
1st in 20-point games
1st in 30-point games
1st in 40-point games
1st in 50-point games
1st in 60-point games
1st in 70-point games
2nd in playoff PPG
2nd in playoff 3PM
3rd in PPG
3rd in playoff PTS
4th in AST"
Booker has spent all ten seasons of his career in Phoenix.