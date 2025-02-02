NBA World Reacts To Blockbuster Lakers-Mavs Trade
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks by a score of 128-112.
After the game, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Lakers made a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks.
Via Charania: "Yes, this is real. Sources tell ESPN: Full trade:
- Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
- Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 LAL 1st
- Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers 2nd, 2025 Mavericks 2nd"
Many people around the NBA world reacted to the deal.
Jalen Brunson: "Wow"
Kendrick Perkins: "WTF!!!!!"
Gilbert Arenas: "The LA Lukas!!! 🔥🔥🔥"
Alex Caruso: "Nah shams gotta be hacked 💀"
Pierce: "LeBron and Luka I don’t see fitting"
Kevin Huerter: "I’m stunned"
Trae Young: "♟️!!"
Chris Mannix: "So many questions being asked league-wide. What does this mean for LeBron? Luka is a transformative talent but short term this already bottom-third defensive team just got measurably worse. Acquiring Luka feels like the start of a pivot, not a move to make an immediate run."
CJ McCollum: "I can’t tell what’s real and fake anymore on these apps. Luka really going to the lakers or nah ?"
Marc J. Spears: "The Lakers will always make sure they have a showstopper on their roster. And after LeBron James departs or retires, they have their next one in Luka Doncic."
Tristan Thompson: "Luka getting traded from Dallas has to have a deeper story behind it. This just doesn’t happen on a random Saturday night."
David Aldridge: "I've been covering the NBA for 37 years. Almost nothing that happens – deals, free agent signings, coach hirings/firings – rises to the level of, as the great Ben Bradlee used to call them, "Holy S--t" stories. You just get used to the unexpected.
This is a "Holy S--t" trade."
Sam Vecenie: "Would bet this probably leads to a 2+1 Luka extension this summer, not a 5-year extension. Best way for him to maximize money now that he's not a supermax player."
Davis had spent six seasons with the Lakers.
He helped them win the 2020 NBA Championship.
Doncic was the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
He had spent all seven seasons with the Mavs.