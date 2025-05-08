NBA World Reacts To Boston Celtics Meltdown Against Knicks
On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics lost Game 2 to the New York Knicks (at home) by a score of 91-90.
They are now down 0-2 in the series (and have blown 20-point leads in each of the first two games).
Many people reacted to the game on social media.
Colin Cowherd: "The Celtics should have to give 5/6 of their championships back. Humiliating L."
Real Sports: "The Boston Celtics are the first team in NBA playoff history to blow back-to-back 20-PT leads."
Zach Kram: "Celtics had a 98% win probability in Game 1 and lost.
Celtics had a 99% win probability in Game 2 and lost.
Thunder had a 98% win probability in Game 1 and lost.
Cavaliers had a 98% win probability in Game 2 and lost.
And that's all in the last 48 hours."
Spotrac: "The Celtics are 25 out of 100 from three in two Conference Semifinal games against the Knicks..."
Skip Bayless: "The Celtics just blew back-to-back 20-point leads in Games 1 and 2 IN BOSTON???"
Dick Lipe: "The Celtics are the first team in the play-by-play era (since 1996-97) to lose two games when leading by 20+ points in a single postseason."
Frank Isola: "The Knicks have been great. But the Celtics? Arrogant, soft, lethargic. I get it, they won a title last year but they act like they’ve won the last three titles."
Jason Timpf: "This series isn’t over, in large part because the Celtics were a better road team than home team all year, but this is a truly remarkable playoff collapse.
Tatum just had the best season of his career and he’s completely imploding in front of our eyes.
He HAS to bounce back."
Ben Stiller: "Someone forgot to tell Knicks they couldn’t beat Celtics"
Tommy Beer: "The Knicks remain undefeated (2-0) against the top-3 teams in the NBA this postseason.
Record in the second round:
Knicks: 2-0
Celtics: 0-2
Cavs: 0-2
OKC: 0-1"
Evan Sidery: "No team in NBA postseason history has ever blown 20+ point leads in consecutive games until the Celtics just did it.
Boston’s over reliance on three-pointers cost them dearly as they have shot 25% on 100 total attempts against the Knicks."
Game 3 will be on Saturday in New York City.