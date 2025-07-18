NBA World Reacts To Bronny James' Performance In Lakers-Celtics Game
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 87-78 at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
Bronny James finished the loss with 18 points, three rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 7/13 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@LADEig: "Bronny James in his last 3 games:
18 PTS, 5 AST, 2 REB
17 PTS, 5 AST, 5 REB
14 PTS, 3 AST, 1 REB"
@BronnyMuse06: "BRONNY JAMES TONIGHT
18 PTS
5 AST
3 REB
1 STL
PUT SOME RESPECT ON HIS NAME"
@YahooSports: "Bronny James was scoreless in the first half against the Celtics and turned the ball over six times 😬"
Dan Woike: "In four games in Vegas, Bronny James averages 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 47.6/30/78.6 shooting splits. Still has work to do but Lakers should be pleased with the path he's on"
@LSH_lakeshow: "Bronny had another stellar scoring output, he had a lot of turn overs today but a majority of them came from his teammates not reading him correctly."
@KellyMartin6: "He's coming along. He's put in the work and it's obvious. Sometimes he just needs to slow down tho and let the game come to him"
@LakersNation: "Tough loss for LA, though Bronny James and Christian Koloko stood out. Last Summer League game tomorrow against the Nuggets."
@4_tbaker: "Love Bronny but 8 TO’s is something that’s not being talked about enough"
The Lakers will play the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.