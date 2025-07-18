Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Bronny James' Performance In Lakers-Celtics Game

Bronny James played 28 minutes against the Celtics.

Ben Stinar

Jul 15, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) competes against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 87-78 at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Bronny James finished the loss with 18 points, three rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 7/13 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@LADEig: "Bronny James in his last 3 games:

18 PTS, 5 AST, 2 REB
17 PTS, 5 AST, 5 REB
14 PTS, 3 AST, 1 REB"

@BronnyMuse06: "BRONNY JAMES TONIGHT

18 PTS
5 AST
3 REB
1 STL

PUT SOME RESPECT ON HIS NAME"

@YahooSports: "Bronny James was scoreless in the first half against the Celtics and turned the ball over six times 😬"

Dan Woike: "In four games in Vegas, Bronny James averages 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 47.6/30/78.6 shooting splits. Still has work to do but Lakers should be pleased with the path he's on"

Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) warms up prior to the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

@LSH_lakeshow: "Bronny had another stellar scoring output, he had a lot of turn overs today but a majority of them came from his teammates not reading him correctly."

@KellyMartin6: "He's coming along. He's put in the work and it's obvious. Sometimes he just needs to slow down tho and let the game come to him"

@LakersNation: "Tough loss for LA, though Bronny James and Christian Koloko stood out. Last Summer League game tomorrow against the Nuggets."

@4_tbaker: "Love Bronny but 8 TO’s is something that’s not being talked about enough"

Jul 12, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) competes during the second half against the Houston Rockets at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

The Lakers will play the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.

