Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Bronny James' Performance In Lakers G League Game

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James played 35 minutes for South Bay.

Ben Stinar

Oct 15, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) looks on against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter during a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Oct 15, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) looks on against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter during a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

On Friday night, Bronny James and the South Bay Lakers beat the Rip City Remix by a score of 122-110 (at home).

James finished with 31 points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 10/22 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.

Many accounts reacted to his performance on social media.

South Bay Lakers: "BRONNY WITH THE POSTER OF THE YEAR‼️

#SBLakers x @Lakers x @nbagleague"

@iremainsupreme: "I’m really enjoying Bronny’s process. He was like hey man this people think I’m not up for the big leagues. I know I can stay here if I want but let me get more play time build my game and come back. Now look that numbers"

StatMamba: "Bronny James GLeague season stats:

23 PPG • 6 RPG • 5 APG • 2 SPG

with 3.7 3PM on 45.8% 3PT"

@BronnyMuse06: "BRONNY JAMES IN THE G-League

23 PPG
6 RPG
4.7 APG
45.8 3P% on 8.0 3PA

Took a leap being the primary ball handler."

NBA: "BRONNY JAMES.

WITH AUTHORITY.

Dropped an @nbagleague career-high 31 tonight for the @SouthBayLakers!"

NBA G League: "31 PTS 💥 3 AST 💥 5 3PM

Bronny James went off for a CAREER-HIGH in scoring and in threes in the @southbaylakers win over the Remix! This was his second 30 point game of the season."

@BarofsoapGDP: "Bronny James shades of Steve Francis on this play"

SportsCenter: "BRONNY JAMES POSTER 💥"

@georgemikan: "Bronny James regular season G-League averages:

23.0 PPG, 4.7 APG
6.0 RPG, 2.0 SPG
45.8 3P% on 8.0 3PA

In the games he's played, South Bay is +16 with him on the court (he's been a + in every game) and -19 with him on the bench."

Fredo Cervantes: "This free throw for Bronny James gives him 31 points as the South Bay Lakers won their second game of the season.

@SportingTrib"

@LakersLead: "BRONNY JAMES TONIGHT
31 points
3 rebounds
2 steals
5/11 3PT
DUNK OF THE YEAR

THE HATERS ARE REAL QUIET RN"

Bronny has now appeared in 10 G League games for South Bay.

Bronny James
Jan 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) on the court during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.