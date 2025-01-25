NBA World Reacts To Bronny James' Performance In Lakers G League Game
On Friday night, Bronny James and the South Bay Lakers beat the Rip City Remix by a score of 122-110 (at home).
James finished with 31 points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 10/22 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Many accounts reacted to his performance on social media.
South Bay Lakers: "BRONNY WITH THE POSTER OF THE YEAR‼️
#SBLakers x @Lakers x @nbagleague"
@iremainsupreme: "I’m really enjoying Bronny’s process. He was like hey man this people think I’m not up for the big leagues. I know I can stay here if I want but let me get more play time build my game and come back. Now look that numbers"
StatMamba: "Bronny James GLeague season stats:
23 PPG • 6 RPG • 5 APG • 2 SPG
with 3.7 3PM on 45.8% 3PT"
@BronnyMuse06: "BRONNY JAMES IN THE G-League
23 PPG
6 RPG
4.7 APG
45.8 3P% on 8.0 3PA
Took a leap being the primary ball handler."
NBA: "BRONNY JAMES.
WITH AUTHORITY.
Dropped an @nbagleague career-high 31 tonight for the @SouthBayLakers!"
NBA G League: "31 PTS 💥 3 AST 💥 5 3PM
Bronny James went off for a CAREER-HIGH in scoring and in threes in the @southbaylakers win over the Remix! This was his second 30 point game of the season."
@BarofsoapGDP: "Bronny James shades of Steve Francis on this play"
SportsCenter: "BRONNY JAMES POSTER 💥"
@georgemikan: "Bronny James regular season G-League averages:
23.0 PPG, 4.7 APG
6.0 RPG, 2.0 SPG
45.8 3P% on 8.0 3PA
In the games he's played, South Bay is +16 with him on the court (he's been a + in every game) and -19 with him on the bench."
Fredo Cervantes: "This free throw for Bronny James gives him 31 points as the South Bay Lakers won their second game of the season.
@SportingTrib"
@LakersLead: "BRONNY JAMES TONIGHT
31 points
3 rebounds
2 steals
5/11 3PT
DUNK OF THE YEAR
THE HATERS ARE REAL QUIET RN"
Bronny has now appeared in 10 G League games for South Bay.