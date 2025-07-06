NBA World Reacts To Bronny James' Performance In Lakers-Heat Game
On Sunday afternoon, Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Miami Heat at NBA Summer League.
The Lakers won by a score of 103-83.
Bronny James finished with ten points, two rebounds and one steal while shooting 3/7 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 11 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Skip Bayless: "Bronny James looks so much more comfortable in today's first Summer League game than he did a year ago."
Trevor Lane: "Nice Summer League debut for Bronny today. Looked good on both sides of the ball"
Real Sports: "Bronny James in 11 minutes today:
10 PTS
2 REB
2 3PM
63.5% TS"
@pointmadebball: "Bronny James’ self-awareness in understanding that his pathway towards being an impactful player in the league, at least in the short-term, is by being a strong defender is great to see
And he’s done exactly that so far this summer league by embracing a role as a perimeter pest"
@WITNESSKJ: "Bronny with another corner three.
He looks so poised."
@crossovermuse: "Bronny James is dominating the G-league early🔥
Year 2 of Bronny could be scary for the NBA 🤯"
@PlayoffChris_: "It’s pretty apparent that Bronny has the highest IQ on the floor along with the craziest athleticism on the floor.
If you think this kid is purely in the league because of nepotism you’re just coping. He has insane potential."
House of Highlights: "Bronny James balled out in first Summer League appearance of 2025 🍿🔥
• 10 PTS in 11 minutes • 3/7 FG • 2/5 3PT"
ESPN's SportsCenter: "BRONNY WITH THE STEAL AND DUNK 🔥"
@MaskedInLA: "Bronny doing this at 6’2 👀👑"
The Lakers will play their next game on July 8 against the San Antonio Spurs.