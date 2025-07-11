NBA World Reacts To Bronny James' Performance In Lakers-Mavs Game
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks faced off at NBA Summer League (in Las Vegas).
The Lakers lost by a score of 87-85.
Bronny James finished with eight points, two rebounds and two assists while shooting 2/8 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 20 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Skip Bayless: "YES, SIR, BRONNY."
Dan Woike: "Bronny James has gotten a lot more comfortable with the ball in his hands, it's obvious. But I was talking to a rival team assistant, and it's still going to take improvement defensively at the point of attack for him to REALLY take a big step"
@sixringsofsteeI: "Bronny looks so much more comfortable than he did a year ago
Really cool to see the progression"
@MarcelasHoward: "I can’t believe people thought Bronny wouldn’t be able to hang at this level lol… idc if it’s summer league you can tell he belongs at this level."
@LakersBetter: "Hey, Gabe Vincent.
Bronny James is here.
We’re all good."
@BiasedHouston: "Idc man, Bronny is an NBA player. I just hope he gets the opportunity to just be Bronny instead of having to deal with the pressures and expectations of being LeBron’s son."
@Will_Rucker3_AD: "Bronny is going to be a rotation player in this league and a lot of people will have to eat crow"
ESPN: "Bronny James stepback OVER Cooper Flagg 😮💨"
Legion Hoops: "Bronny and Cooper Flagg are going at it
SUMMER LEAGUE, BABY."
The Lakers will play their next game on Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans.