NBA World Reacts To Bronny James' Performance In Lakers-Thunder Game

Bronny James played two minutes against the Thunder.

On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers crushed the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 126-99.

Since the game was a blowout, Bronny James was given two minutes of playing time in the fourth quarter.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

Bleacher Report: "BRONNY KNOCKS DOWN THE PULL UP THREE 🎯

CROWD WENT CRAZY IN OKC 🔥"

StatMuse: "Bronny James is undefeated vs the Thunder."

Skip Bayless: "Even Bronny got into the Lakers' 3-point explosion at OKC, hitting No. 22."

@NBAW0RLD24: "Bronny today: +4
Shai today: -20

Who should win MVP?"

@pickthepicker99: "As much as people talk about Bronny, seems like every crowd is rooting for the kid. No real hate in the arenas. Good for him."

@masterbaitur69: "bro the thunder let Bronny drop a 3 on them, and I’m supposed to think they are guaranteed champions

its prob another Celtics ring as I’ve been saying barring injury"

@hoodieskeenasz: "Bronny slowly putting in work. Bronny could really be something if he can continues to put in the work like he been doing. Happy for him"

@SamHumphreys34: "Bronny made more threes than Cason Wallace and Aaron Wiggins combined."

The Lakers improved to 48-30 in 78 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

On Tuesday night, the Lakers and Thunder will face off (again) in Oklahoma City.

Bronny (who was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft) has now appeared in 24 games for the Lakers.

