NBA World Reacts To Bronny James' Performance In Lakers-Trail Blazers Game
Bronny James played 38 minutes against the Trail Blazers.
On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Trail Blazers in Portland.
The Lakers lost by a score of 109-81.
Bronny James finished the loss with four points, three rebounds, six assists and four steals while shooting 2/10 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@realapp_: "Bronny James had 4 STL today.
That’s the most by a Laker in their first career start in franchise history."
@NBAMemes: "Bronny looking like his Dad 😳"
@LakersLead: "WHAT A PASS BY BRONNY 👀"
Hoop Central: "Bronny James today:
4 Points
3 Rebounds
6 Assists
4 Steals
2/10 FGM
38 Minutes"
