NBA World Reacts To Bronny James' Performance In Lakers-Trail Blazers Game

Bronny James played 38 minutes against the Trail Blazers.

Ben Stinar

Apr 13, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) awaits the next play against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images / Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Trail Blazers in Portland.

The Lakers lost by a score of 109-81.

Bronny James finished the loss with four points, three rebounds, six assists and four steals while shooting 2/10 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.

Apr 13, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) brings the ball up the court past Portland Trail Blazers forward Kris Murray (24) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images / Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@realapp_: "Bronny James had 4 STL today.

That’s the most by a Laker in their first career start in franchise history."

@NBAMemes: "Bronny looking like his Dad 😳"

@LakersLead: "WHAT A PASS BY BRONNY 👀"

