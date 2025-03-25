Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Bronny James' Performance In Lakers-Warriors G League Game

Bronny James had a dominant performance for the South Bay Lakers.

Ben Stinar

Oct 18, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) meets with Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) after the game at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
On Monday night, the South Bay Lakers played the Santa Cruz Warriors (G League).

South Bay won by a score of 122-118.

Bronny James finished the game with 39 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals while shooting 14/21 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

South Bay Lakers: "Bronny putting on a show 🤩"

StatMamba: "Bronny James tonight:

39 PTS
7 REB
4 AST
4 STL
82.5% TS"

NBA G League: "Bronny James had himself a HALF! 😤

The @Lakers draftee scored a game-high 18 points on 64% FG in the first-half for the @SouthBayLakers on @TheRokuChannel."

@BronnyMuse06: "BRONNY JAMES GOING CRAZY IN THE G 🔥"

@MaskedInLA: "Bronny has 26/4/5 half way through the 3rd omg"

@LakeShowKen: "Bronny is balling so the Lakers losing doesn't bother me anymore. 39 points keep doubting him."

Kevin Danna: "The 32 points for Bronny James is a new G League career high and there's still 7:30 left."

@GuruLakers: "A Bronny 40 burger victory lap don’t even feel right tonight. I must be really broken to let y’all slide."

@BronGotGame: "I want every Bronny hater to publicly drop an apology video right now"

@Jayytoosad: "i genuinely think if bronny got gabe vincent minutes he would be a better player for us"

@roadto80pct: "Bronny in the 1st Half:

18 Points
7-11 FG, 2-2 FT
4 Rebounds
2 Steals"

Bronny James
Mar 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) passes against Milwaukee Bucks forward Pete Nance (35) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Bronny has now appeared in 17 G League games for South Bay.

