NBA World Reacts To Bronny James' Performance In Lakers-Warriors G League Game
On Monday night, the South Bay Lakers played the Santa Cruz Warriors (G League).
South Bay won by a score of 122-118.
Bronny James finished the game with 39 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals while shooting 14/21 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
South Bay Lakers: "Bronny putting on a show 🤩"
StatMamba: "Bronny James tonight:
39 PTS
7 REB
4 AST
4 STL
82.5% TS"
NBA G League: "Bronny James had himself a HALF! 😤
The @Lakers draftee scored a game-high 18 points on 64% FG in the first-half for the @SouthBayLakers on @TheRokuChannel."
@BronnyMuse06: "BRONNY JAMES GOING CRAZY IN THE G 🔥"
@MaskedInLA: "Bronny has 26/4/5 half way through the 3rd omg"
@LakeShowKen: "Bronny is balling so the Lakers losing doesn't bother me anymore. 39 points keep doubting him."
Kevin Danna: "The 32 points for Bronny James is a new G League career high and there's still 7:30 left."
@GuruLakers: "A Bronny 40 burger victory lap don’t even feel right tonight. I must be really broken to let y’all slide."
@BronGotGame: "I want every Bronny hater to publicly drop an apology video right now"
@Jayytoosad: "i genuinely think if bronny got gabe vincent minutes he would be a better player for us"
@roadto80pct: "Bronny in the 1st Half:
18 Points
7-11 FG, 2-2 FT
4 Rebounds
2 Steals"
Bronny has now appeared in 17 G League games for South Bay.