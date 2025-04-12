NBA World Reacts To Bronny James' Performance In Rockets-Lakers Game
On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Houston Rockets (at home) in California.
The Lakers won by a score of 140-109.
Bronny James finished with three points, one rebound and one assist while shooting 1/4 from the field in four minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@LakersNation: "Bronny in!
Human victory cigar activated"
@JR_Juicee: "This is your reminder that Bronny is performing exactly how a late 2nd rounder should be and can very much develop into a good nba player in the future"
@BronnyMuse06: "Bronny James per 36 min tonight 27 PTS 9 REB 9 AST 🤫🤫🤫"
Real Sports: "Three-pointers made as a rookie:
9 — Bronny James
9 — Michael Jordan"
@PurpleReignBR: "BRONNY = ALL STAR PLAYER."
@SportsToday78: "Bronny has come a long way since the beginning of the season. He doesn't play much ,but you can see his body language has swag now. He has met every famous person of consequence, so playing an NBA game shouldn't faze him."
NBA TV: "Bronny for THREE 🔥
And the celebration from LeBron 😆"
@SimphiweKibibi: "Listen to the crowd go nuts man. Nobody hates Bronny. It's all fake."
ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "With the Lakers up 128-103, JJ Redick pulls his starters. The crowd rejoices for some Bronny James minutes and the Lakers have all but wrapped up the night, their 50th win and the No. 3 seed in the West."
@YahooSports: "BRONNY FROM DEEP 🎯"
The Lakers improved to 50-31 in 81 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
They are 31-10 in the 41 games they have played at home.