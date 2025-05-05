NBA World Reacts To Buddy Hield's Performance In Warriors-Rockets Game
On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors advanced to the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs when they defeated the Houston Rockets by a score of 103-89.
They are now going to face off against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Buddy Hield exploded for 33 points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 12/15 from the field in 37 minutes of playing time.
He also made nine three-pointers.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Trae Young: "Game 7 Buddy?😂🔥🔥 & Amen = 📈"
Golden State Warriors: "With NINE made tonight, Buddy Hield has tied the NBA record for most threes in a Game 7🔥"
@StatMamba: "Buddy Hield becomes the first player in NBA history to have a Game 7 with 30+ PTS & 0 FTA."
StatMuse: "Buddy Hield in Game 7:
33 PTS
12-15 FG
9-11 3P
Tied the record for the most 3P in a Game 7 in NBA history."
Shane Young: "Buddy Hield joins this group of players to hit at least 9 three-pointers in a playoff game:"
@nikotaughtyou: "I cannot believe what Buddy Hield did tonight dude, I’m in shock."
Evan Giddings: "Never thought I’d utter these words, but Buddy Hield just had a Klay Thompson-esque playoff performance."
@RussFcb: "Game 7 Buddy Hield better than game 7 James Harden"
Hield is in his first season playing for Golden State.
The former Oklahoma star has also spent time with the Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers, Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans over nine seasons.