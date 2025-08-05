NBA World Reacts To Celtics-Jazz Trade
On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz had made a trade.
Most notably, Georges Niang is headed to Utah.
Via Charania: "Georges Niang returns to Utah now and his salary goes into the massive John Collins trade exception along with two draft assets. The move allows the Celtics have more salary relief below the second apron."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
StatMuse: "Wins in the 2020s:
277 — Georges Niang
209 — Utah Jazz"
Bobby Marks: "Utah is acquiring Georges Niang with part of the $26.6M John Collins Trade Exception.
Niang is on an expiring $8.2M contract.
Celtics tax bill drops from $73.1M to $30.4M.
They are now $10.2M below the 2nd apron and $1.7M over the 1st."
Tony Jones: "The Jazz are trading for Niang to have him play and add a veteran presence to their young core. The two sides have spoken, sources say, and Niang is happy and excited to be back in Utah"
Tomek Kordylewski: "Georges Niang was a Celtic for 43 days."
Dan Greenberg: "That Niang dump is why having 2nd round picks as ammo is important
It's not about drafting in the 2nd, it's using those picks as vehicles to do the real stuff!"
Noa Dalzell: "Georges Niang’s tenure was short lived"
Sam Quinn: "Seems like a pretty low price for Utah to take on Niang’s money. Good trade for Boston. The Celtics keep creeping closer and closer to ducking the tax entirely. Maybe they find a way to do it through a bigger in-season trade."
Real Sports: "They gave up THIS?!"
The Celtics lost to the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Meanwhile, the Jazz were the 15th seed with a 17-65 record.