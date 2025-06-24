Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Celtics-Trail Blazers Trade

The Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers reportedly made a trade.

Ben Stinar

Sep 24, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) talks to reporters during media day at Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Sep 24, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) talks to reporters during media day at Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Jrue Holiday spent two seasons playing for the Boston Celtics (and helped them win the 2024 title).

On Monday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Holiday is being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Following the trade, many people around the NBA world shared their thoughts on social media.

Kendrick Perkins: "Interesting"

Bill Simmons: "Thanks to 2024 NBA World Champion Jrue Holiday!!!!!!!"

Kevin O'Connor: "Huge upgrade for Portland for team fit—Simons has too much overlap with the other guards plus he’s expiring. The Celtics cut only $4.7M in salary so more moves must be coming to get under the second apron, but I’m bullish on Simons in the Mazzulla system."

Jake Fischer: "There was interest in Jrue Holiday from Sacramento, Dallas and others. The plan, for now, is definitely for Portland to keep the veteran point guard, sources say, as the Blazers look to compete in the Western Conference. I've seen some wondering whether or not POR would flip him."

@joelvmoran: "No im actually sick cus how do the Celtics keep getting away with this???

Anfernee Simons is a BETTER player than Jrue Holiday, 9 years younger, making less money, and on an expiring deal

Blazers just gave the Celtics an out on Jrue's horrible contract"

Jrue Holiday
Apr 11, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) shoots the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Noa Dalzell: "Jrue Holiday will forever be a Celtics legend. He. averaged 14.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in the 2024 NBA Finals, while playing lockdown defense

But it's his off-court impact in Boston that will probably never fully be understood."

@UnderdogNBA: "Players to average 3+ 3PG in each of last 4 seasons:

Anfernee Simons
Jayson Tatum
Steph Curry
Damian Lillard
Donovan Mitchell
Klay Thompson

Celtics led the NBA in 3PG in that span."

Keith Smith: "Very quick thoughts, since I was already falling asleep for the last normal time for the next month...

Celtics save considerable money this year and moving forward with this trade, pending a new deal for Anfernee Simons.

Boston gets a shooter/scorer when they'll need that with Jayson Tatum out.

Portland makes an upgrade with their defense...unless they re-route Jrue Holiday again.

Lots more to come tomorrow!"

David Aldridge: "Good deal for both Portland and Boston, but the Celtics had the more urgent timeline, and get a certified bucket in the just-turned-26 year old Simons (if they keep him long term) to help make up for Tatum's loss."

StatMuse: "Boston Celtics:

Anfernee Simons
Derrick White
Jaylen Brown
Jayson Tatum
Kristaps Porzingis
Payton Pritchard
Al Horford
Sam Hauser

Loaded."

NBA
Mar 27, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots against Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.