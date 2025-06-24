NBA World Reacts To Celtics-Trail Blazers Trade
Jrue Holiday spent two seasons playing for the Boston Celtics (and helped them win the 2024 title).
On Monday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Holiday is being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Following the trade, many people around the NBA world shared their thoughts on social media.
Kendrick Perkins: "Interesting"
Bill Simmons: "Thanks to 2024 NBA World Champion Jrue Holiday!!!!!!!"
Kevin O'Connor: "Huge upgrade for Portland for team fit—Simons has too much overlap with the other guards plus he’s expiring. The Celtics cut only $4.7M in salary so more moves must be coming to get under the second apron, but I’m bullish on Simons in the Mazzulla system."
Jake Fischer: "There was interest in Jrue Holiday from Sacramento, Dallas and others. The plan, for now, is definitely for Portland to keep the veteran point guard, sources say, as the Blazers look to compete in the Western Conference. I've seen some wondering whether or not POR would flip him."
@joelvmoran: "No im actually sick cus how do the Celtics keep getting away with this???
Anfernee Simons is a BETTER player than Jrue Holiday, 9 years younger, making less money, and on an expiring deal
Blazers just gave the Celtics an out on Jrue's horrible contract"
Noa Dalzell: "Jrue Holiday will forever be a Celtics legend. He. averaged 14.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in the 2024 NBA Finals, while playing lockdown defense
But it's his off-court impact in Boston that will probably never fully be understood."
@UnderdogNBA: "Players to average 3+ 3PG in each of last 4 seasons:
Anfernee Simons
Jayson Tatum
Steph Curry
Damian Lillard
Donovan Mitchell
Klay Thompson
Celtics led the NBA in 3PG in that span."
Keith Smith: "Very quick thoughts, since I was already falling asleep for the last normal time for the next month...
Celtics save considerable money this year and moving forward with this trade, pending a new deal for Anfernee Simons.
Boston gets a shooter/scorer when they'll need that with Jayson Tatum out.
Portland makes an upgrade with their defense...unless they re-route Jrue Holiday again.
Lots more to come tomorrow!"
David Aldridge: "Good deal for both Portland and Boston, but the Celtics had the more urgent timeline, and get a certified bucket in the just-turned-26 year old Simons (if they keep him long term) to help make up for Tatum's loss."
StatMuse: "Boston Celtics:
Anfernee Simons
Derrick White
Jaylen Brown
Jayson Tatum
Kristaps Porzingis
Payton Pritchard
Al Horford
Sam Hauser
Loaded."