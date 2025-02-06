NBA World Reacts To Chet Holmgren News Before Raptors-Thunder Game
Chet Holmgren is in the middle of his second season playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
He is currently averaging 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.6 blocks per contest while shooting 50.5% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 10 games.
On Thursday, it was announced that Holmgren would make his return to action when the Thunder host the Toronto Raptors (on Friday).
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "Just in: Thunder star Chet Holmgren is off the team's injury report, clearing the way for him to return to action Friday against the Toronto Raptors in OKC. At 40-9, Thunder's remainder of regular season will feature reintegrating Holmgren into the young, rising title contender."
Many people reacted to the news.
Jalen Williams: "👀 7…"
Clemente Almanza: "Chet Holmgren announces his return on IG:"
StatMuse: "Chet this season:
16.4 PPG
8.7 RPG
2.6 BPG (2nd in NBA)
Coming back to the 1 seed."
@SkyedOKC: "in the limited minutes Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein played together in preseason, they had a 54.8 Defensive rating.
SCARY HOURS"
Fred Katz: "Chet Holmgren plans to return for the Thunder tomorrow against Toronto. League's best team is getting back one of its top-three players."
DraftKings Network: "After suffering a hip injury on November 10, Chet Holmgen is officially returning to the lineup for OKC Friday against the Raptors 🔥"
@TheDaveRainey: "Thunder are insanely good and just get to add Chet Holmgren into their rotation
How did the Pels fall so far behind?"
Keith Smith: "Pretty good trade deadline "acquisition" here!"
Holmgren was the second pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga.