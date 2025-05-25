NBA World Reacts To Chris Paul's Instagram Post
Chris Paul is one of the best point guards in NBA history.
The future Hall of Famer is coming off his first season playing for the San Antonio Spurs.
He finished the year with averages of 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range in 82 games.
Via The NBA: "Chris Paul is set to play in game 82 of 82 in Season 20, making him one of 3 players aged 39 or older to play in all 82.
Consistency showcased in small ways... and big ways..."
On Sunday, Paul made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 40,000 likes in four hours.
Paul wrote: "16!!! Happy Birthday son!! I love you so much and just appreciate the young man you are and the love you show to others and especially your family. It’s a real privilige to be your dad!! Here’s to continuing your journey. You are 1 of 1!! I Love You!! 🤞🏾❤️"
Many people around the NBA world commented on Paul's post.
Jamal Crawford: "Hbd nephew!!"
Mark Jackson: "Happy Birthday!!!"
Matt Barnes: "Hbd bro ❤️"
Isaiah Thomas: "Happy birthday fam!!!"
Darius Miles: "HBD👑"
Russell Westbrook, Paolo Banchero, Dwyane Wade, Harrison Barnes, Rudy Gay and DeMar DeRozan were among the NBA players to like Paul's post.
Paul has also spent with the New Orleans Hornets, LA Clippers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors over 20 years.