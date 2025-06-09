NBA World Reacts To Cleveland Cavaliers Darius Garland Announcement
Darius Garland has spent all six seasons of his pro career with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The two-time All-Star is coming off a year where he averaged 20.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 75 games.
On Monday, the Cavs announced an injury update on Garland.
Via Cavs.com: "Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland underwent successful surgery today to repair his great toe injury. The procedure was performed by Dr. Nicholas Strasser at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, in consultation with Cavaliers team doctor, Dr. James Rosneck (Cleveland Clinic Sports Medicine), and Dr. Bob Anderson (OrthoCarolina). His status will be updated as appropriate, following a progression of treatment and rehabilitation in approximately 4-5 months. Garland is expected to make a full recovery and resume basketball activities by the start of training camp."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@HoodiiBronto: "This how you know the Pacers got lucked out."
@easydaysniper: "So he was seriously injured?"
@HoodiGarland: "4-5 months recovery and some of yall said it wasn’t serious man"
@RealBiggieCarl: "And losers in this fanbase were calling him soft and wanting him traded"
@itsgagec: "We can not trade garland he was playing for us in the playoffs with this injury and definitely got it worse while playing legit dg is my king"
@mitch_muse: "Darius Garland This Season:
20.6 PPG
6.7 APG
47/40/87
All Star
Get Well Soon, DG."
@TheCavsJack: "Darius Garland is one of the toughest mfs out there. Anything else is wrong."
The Cavs lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs.