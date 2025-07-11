NBA World Reacts To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Mavs-Lakers Game
Cooper Flagg made his NBA (Summer League) debut on Thursday night when the Dallas Mavericks played the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas.
The 18-year-old forward finished with ten points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block while shooting 5/21 from the field and 0/5 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
He helped the Mavs win by a score of 87-85.
Many people reacted to Flagg's performance on social media.
Skip Bayless: "Cooper Flagg played the most minutes on either team in the first half - because he loves hooping. Didn't shoot it that well, but you saw the 18-year-old flashes of greatness."
Kevin Gray Jr.: "Cooper Flagg is as advertised...he's strong, athletic, confident, unselfish and has a MOTOR!
He's been fun to watch tonight!"
Jamal Cristopher: "Cooper Flagg obviously is the goods I cannot believe the mavericks actually got him man."
ClutchPoints: "No way the Lakers double-teamed Cooper Flagg before he even crossed halfcourt 😭"
NBA: "COOPER FLAGG ALMOST THREW THIS DOWN IN GAME 1 😱"
ESPN: "Kyrie loving what he's seeing from Cooper Flagg 👏"
@lockedupjb: "Cooper Flagg hate all over my TL for his first summer league game. Yeah he gonna be an all-time great"
Real Sports: "Cooper Flagg in his Summer League debut:
10 PTS
6 REB
4 AST
4 STL + BLK
5/21 FG"
@NationMffl: "I have loved every minute Cooper Flagg has played even though the shots aren’t going down.
Also, Ryan Nembhard is VERY legit. I said it a few days ago and I’ll say it again…
He’ll be in the rotation at some point next season."
@BiasedSlightly: "you can be very encouraged by that half for Cooper Flagg or you can be a box score watcher
choose your side"
Nick DePaula: "Cooper Flagg makes his Summer League debut in the New Balance Hesi Low V2"
The Mavs will play their next game on Saturday against the Spurs.