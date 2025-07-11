Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Mavs-Lakers Game

Cooper Flagg made his NBA Summer League debut.

Jul 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Jul 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Cooper Flagg made his NBA (Summer League) debut on Thursday night when the Dallas Mavericks played the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas.

The 18-year-old forward finished with ten points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block while shooting 5/21 from the field and 0/5 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.

He helped the Mavs win by a score of 87-85.

Many people reacted to Flagg's performance on social media.

Skip Bayless: "Cooper Flagg played the most minutes on either team in the first half - because he loves hooping. Didn't shoot it that well, but you saw the 18-year-old flashes of greatness."

Kevin Gray Jr.: "Cooper Flagg is as advertised...he's strong, athletic, confident, unselfish and has a MOTOR!

He's been fun to watch tonight!"

Jamal Cristopher: "Cooper Flagg obviously is the goods I cannot believe the mavericks actually got him man."

ClutchPoints: "No way the Lakers double-teamed Cooper Flagg before he even crossed halfcourt 😭"

NBA: "COOPER FLAGG ALMOST THREW THIS DOWN IN GAME 1 😱"

ESPN: "Kyrie loving what he's seeing from Cooper Flagg 👏"

@lockedupjb: "Cooper Flagg hate all over my TL for his first summer league game. Yeah he gonna be an all-time great"

Real Sports: "Cooper Flagg in his Summer League debut:

10 PTS
6 REB
4 AST
4 STL + BLK
5/21 FG"

@NationMffl: "I have loved every minute Cooper Flagg has played even though the shots aren’t going down.

Also, Ryan Nembhard is VERY legit. I said it a few days ago and I’ll say it again…

He’ll be in the rotation at some point next season."

@BiasedSlightly: "you can be very encouraged by that half for Cooper Flagg or you can be a box score watcher

choose your side"

Nick DePaula: "Cooper Flagg makes his Summer League debut in the New Balance Hesi Low V2"

The Mavs will play their next game on Saturday against the Spurs.

