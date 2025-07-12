NBA World Reacts To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Mavs-Spurs Game
On Saturday afternoon, Cooper Flagg appeared in his second NBA Summer League game when the Dallas Mavericks played the San Antonio Spurs.
The Mavs lost by a score of 76-69.
Despite the loss, Flagg finished with 31 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block while shooting 10/20 from the field in 32 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to Flagg's performance on social media.
Skip Bayless: "Cooper Flagg is getting more and more comfortable with his shot. He'll immediately average 20ish for the Mavs, though that could drop a little with Kyrie's return. Cooper Flagg just has such long explosive get-in-the-lane quickness."
Brett Siegel: "Well, Cooper Flagg looks like a pretty good player."
Mike Curtis: "Flagg just missed what would've been the best dunk of summer league."
Brett Usher: "Coop really is different. Can't believe this dude is 18. Scary to imagine what he's gonna look like in a few years. First time seeing him in person and his frame pops even more than I would've expected. And it's hard not to be excited about the way it appears they plan to use him"
Kevin O'Connor: "Cooper Flagg is the real deal."
Brad Townsend: "Not seeing any “Cooper Flagg isn’t all that” tweets this afternoon."
Andy Bailey: "In both of these Mavericks games, everyone guarding Cooper Flagg is clearly taking the matchup personally."
Casey Holdahl: "NBA really missed out not conceiving a Yang Hansen vs. Cooper Flagg matchup at summer league"
The Mavs will play their next game on Monday against the Charlotte Hornets.