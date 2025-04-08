NBA World Reacts To Denver Nuggets Michael Malone Announcement
The Denver Nuggets are one of the best teams in the NBA with a 47-32 record.
They entered Tuesday as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
That said, the team made a major announcement (on Tuesday).
Via The Denver Nuggets: "The Denver Nuggets have relieved Head Coach Michael Malone of his duties and will not extend General Manager Calvin Booth.
David Adelman will assume our head coaching role for the remainder of the 2024-25 season."
Many people around the basketball world reacted to the news.
ESPN: "With Michael Malone being fired from Denver, FOUR of the last six NBA coaches to win the Finals are no longer with the team they won with 😲"
CJ McCollum: "This league out of pocket man . WTH going on. Firing good coaches right before the playoffs is nasty work !"
Kevin O'Connor: "Absolutely nuts. Booth and Malone never liked each other, rarely spoke, and talked behind each other's backs. With the team struggling on the court, Nuggets ownership decided to fire both. Insane."
Katy Winge: "Reacting with empathy as a human - I’m just as surprised. I’m sad. This is the hardest part of being in this business.
First thought - I’m so grateful to have worked with Michael Malone. He treated me as a member of the Nuggets family since my first day, and always with respect."
@TheWestWolfPod: "To be fair, I don't think Malone deserved this. He earned the right to finish the season. Booth left him with 7 playable players at the deadline. I firmly believe Malone would have shortened the rotation come playoff time, but he can't do that for an 82-game regular season."
@LegionHoops: "First Taylor Jenkins, now Mike Malone…
Why would you fire your coach right before the playoffs?!? Insanity."
@statmuse: "Michael Malone has the most wins in franchise history.
Fired a week before the postseason."
Sam Quinn: "Three of the past five NBA champions have fired their head coaches two or fewer years after the title.
Frank Vogel wins in 2020 and fired in 2022.
Mike Budenholzer wins in 2021 and fired in 2023.
Michael Malone wins in 2023 and fired in 2025."
Bobby Marks: "I promised that the word "shocking" would be removed from my vocabulary post Luka, but this one is a stunner.
Denver is 11-13 post All-Star break but has seen Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray miss significant time in March/April.
Their defense has fallen off the cliff.
They could easily be the #4 seed or in the 7/8 play-in game next Tuesday."
Malone had been at the helm for part of ten seasons.
They won the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.