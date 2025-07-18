NBA World Reacts To Devastating New Orleans Pelicans Injury Announcement
Derik Queen was the 13th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft out of Maryland.
The New Orleans Pelicans rookie has been playing at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
On Friday, the Pelicans announced that Queen had undergone surgery following an injury.
Via The New Orleans Pelicans: "The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward/center Derik Queen underwent successful surgery to address a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist. The surgery was performed this morning by Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles, California.
Queen sustained the injury during the Pelicans’ Summer League contest against the Portland Trail Blazers on July 15. He will be re-evaluated in approximately 12 weeks."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
Will Guillory: "Derik Queen underwent surgery to address a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist, per the Pelicans. He will be re-evaluated in approximately 12 weeks.
Really tough news for the rookie with the first preseason game coming in 77 days."
Evan Sidery: "The Pelicans announced Derik Queen underwent surgery for a torn ligament in his left wrist.
Queen will be reevaluated for an eventual return to action in mid-October.
After New Orleans traded up in the 2025 NBA Draft for Queen, he will now be out to start the regular season."
@8tozay: "Derik Queen never missed a game his senior season at Montverde and his freshman year at Maryland
comes to the pels and is immediately out for 3 months, that curse is real bro"
Raphael Rattler: "The Derik Queen injury will force him to miss all of training camp and probably the beginning of the year.
Building chemistry & getting off to a strong start just became much more difficult. Huge injury considering the magnitude of this season."
Matt Germack: "Massive setback for Derik Queen. 12 weeks from today would mean he won't be reevaluated until less than two weeks before the league's opening night.
Brandon Miller and Bradley Beal suffered the same injury in January 2025 and January 2022 respectively. Both were season-ending."
AJ Gersh: "Derik Queen will miss the start of his rookie season after getting surgery on his left wrist.
Hate to see this for the kid. Big things ahead."
@RoseA80: "Derik Queen out for 3 months, Welcome to NOLA"
Jeff Stotts: "Derik Queen Injury News: The NOP rookie becomes the second player to undergo surgery to fix a scapholunate ligament tear following OKC's Jalen Williams procedure earlier this month. The lengthy recovery is likely to spill over into training camp/preseason."
The Pelicans finished the 2024-25 season as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.