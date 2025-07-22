NBA World Reacts To Doug McDermott News
Doug McDermott spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Sacramento Kings.
The former college superstar finished the year with averages of 3.5 points per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 43.6% from the three-point range in 42 games.
This week, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that McDermott will re-sign with the Kings on a new deal.
Via Charania: "Free agent Doug McDermott has agreed to a one-year, $3.6 million deal to return to the Sacramento Kings, Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. McDermott will enter his 12th NBA season after shooting 44% from 3 in 42 Kings games in 2024-25."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@CuffsTheLegend: "McDermott was once a go to scorer at Creighton and he’s turned into a solid nba role player for 12 years. Know your role! 🫡"
@kings_muse: "Doug McDermott getting paid more than Keon Ellis is criminal"
Coach McDermott: "Congrats Doug!!"
@Blakes_Takes: "Dougy McBuckets is still in the league? Good for him"
@JackDannKF: "Hard to be that bothered about Doug McDermott on a minimum but that’s a pretty low ceiling use of a roster spot and not a Keon Ellis extension."
@KnicksMemes: "Another Knicks Legend"
McDermott has also spent time with the Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder over 11 seasons.
His career averages are 8.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 697 games.