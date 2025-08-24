NBA World Reacts To Golden State Warriors Latest Signing
The Golden State Warriors have been the least active team in the NBA over the 2025 offseason.
That said (on Sunday), Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the team is signing Taevion Kinsey.
Via Scotto: "The Golden State Warriors and Taevion Kinsey have agreed to a deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Kinsey was on a 10-day and two-way contract with the Utah Jazz in 2024. He was recently selected for the NBA G League United Team in the 2025 FIBA Intercontinental Cup in September"
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@gswcba: "Warriors acquired Kinsey's G League rights on Friday and now agree to an Exhibit 10 deal to bring him into Santa Cruz.
He joins LJ Cryer, Coleman Hawkins, Chance McMillian, and Jacksen Moni as expected Exhibit 10 signees. Marques Bolden potentially in the mix for one too."
@baby_face_goat: "Warriors made a move"
@PIT_Basketball: "Taevion Kinsey (2023 PIT, Marshall) has agreed to attend training camp with the Golden State Warriors. Kinsey played for Sacramento Kings in 2025 NBA Summer League. Kinsey has played 2 seasons for Salt Lake City Stars of the NBA G League."
@AnthonyIrwinLA: "The Warriors news everyone has been waiting for"
@burnyblazerz: "Warriors finally complete a signing"
@30WarriorLegacy: "OMG THE WARRIORS DID SOMETHING"
@LukeRubin9: "Kinsey will attend training camp with GSW. I believe this is an Exhibit 10 deal which means if he fails to make the Warriors roster, but sticks with their G-League team for 60 days he will get a $85k bonus on top of his $40k G-League salary. He can also be converted to a 2-way."
The Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
They last won a title during the 2022 season.