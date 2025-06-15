NBA World Reacts To Grizzlies-Magic Trade
On Sunday morning, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the first trade of the 2025 NBA offseason.
The Orlando Magic are acquiring Desmond Bane (via the Memphis Grizzlies).
Via Charania: "Orlando is sending to Memphis the No. 16 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Phoenix’s first-round pick in 2026, Magic 2028 unprotected first-rounder and Orlando’s 2030 unprotected first, sources said. Pick swap is lightly protected in 2029. Massive swing for Orlando to compete in the Eastern Conference, and for the Grizzlies, an opportunity to add a championship defensive wing, backcourt depth and a major haul of draft picks to utilize."
Many people around the NBA world reacted to the news.
Jeff Teague: "Orlando just got super nice"
Gerald Bourguet: "The Memphis Grizzlies just got 3 more first-round picks and 1 more pick swap for Desmond Bane than the Mavs got for Luka Doncic"
Joel Moran: "If Desmond Bane is going for 5 1sts then Giannis is going for 10 1st round picks"
@All_Things_Mavs: "what is Orlando doing????? basically FIVE firsts and two role players for Desmond Bane?????"
Josh Robbins: "By acquiring Desmond Bane, the Magic view this trade as a significant upgrade on the wing, adding a hard-nosed, defensive-oriented player who also is a 41.0 percent career 3-point shooter. Bane is under contract through the end of the 2028-29 season."
Keith Smith: "Very quick thoughts on the ORL-MEM trade (headed out to lunch with the family):
ORL gets the shooter/scorer they need desperately in Bane w/o hurting the defense much
MEM gets backcourt depth around Ja, a ton of draft capital and frees up even more salary flexibility"
Bobby Marks: "An aggressive move by a Magic front office that has primarily built their roster thru the draft.
The only players acquired via a trade prior to this move were Wendell Carter Jr. and Gary Harris."
Brett Siegel: "Orlando Magic’s new core:
Paolo Banchero (22) - $15.3M [extension eligible]
Franz Wagner (23) - $38.6M
Jalen Suggs (23) - $35M
Desmond Bane (26) - $36.7M
Significant money for the Magic to pay and become contenders in the East."
StatMuse: "Desmond Bane is top 10 all-time in
— Points
— Assists
— Threes
— Playoff points
— Playoff rebounds
— Playoff assists
— Playoff steals
— Playoff threes (franchise leader)
for the Grizzlies."
Chris Vernon: "I love Desmond Bane. He will be awesome in Orlando and Magic fans, you will love him. Perfect fit for them. You cannot turn down 2 rotation vet role players, 4 firsts, and a swap. Thats unbelievable return. Grizzlies have serious assets to build it out around Ja/ Jaren."
The Magic have lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two years.