NBA World Reacts To Hawks-Timberwolves Trade
Nickeil Alexander-Walker has been with the Minnesota Timberwolves for part of the last three seasons.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 82 games.
On Monday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Alexander-Walker is headed to the Atlanta Hawks as part of a sign-and-trade.
Via Charania: "Atlanta is sending a 2027 second-round pick via Cleveland and cash to Minnesota to acquire Nickeil Alexander-Walker via sign-and-trade for four years and $62 million, sources said."
Many people reacted to the news.
Chris Hine: "Confirmed these details, and not to be overlooked for down the road, the Wolves generate a trade exception out of this."
Dane Moore: "Had the Wolves retained Nickeil Alexander-Walker on the 4-year, $62M deal he just was signed and traded to Atlanta for, the Wolves would have been $8M beyond the 2nd apron.
In the process of facilitating the sign and trade, in addition to receiving a 2027 2nd round pick from Cleveland and cash, the Wolves will also generate a trade exception for $7M*.
*adjusting this to note that a TPE is 50% of NAW's outgoing salary (~$14M / 2)."
@TWolvesLead: "To one of my favorite Timberwolves’ of all-time…
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, thank you for giving your all every game. Always ready. Always available for every single game.
You gave everything to the Wolves organization, and the fanbase will never forget it!
Thank you NAW!"
Jon Krawczynski: "Few players I’ve ever been happier for to get the bag than Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Came to the Wolves as a throw-in, busted his a** and turned himself into a critical piece of a real winner. Through it all, rarely run into a more genuine person in this league. Good for him."
@BronGotIt: "Lmao Wolves got scraps"
@AbeGordon: "This explains a lot...only made sense as a sign-and-trade"
Chris Haynes: "Hawks star Trae Young was very vocal and active in recruiting Nickeil Alexander-Walker to Atlanta, sources tell me. He was heavily involved in the process to lure one of the top wing free agents on the market."
@itsPrez: "Atalanta going for it.. East is WIDE open"
@Ravers: "glad the wolves at least got something for losing the GOAT"
The Hawks missed the 2025 NBA playoffs after losing to the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat in the play-in tournament.