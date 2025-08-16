NBA World Reacts To Heat-Nets Trade
Haywood Highsmith has been with the Miami Heat for each of the previous four seasons.
After a year where he started in 42 games, the Heat announced that they had traded the 28-year-old to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.
Via The Miami Heat: "OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have traded Haywood Highsmith and a 2032 second round pick to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for a protected 2026 second round pick."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
Yossi Gozlan: "The Miami Heat get under the luxury tax by trading Haywood Highsmith.
They need to sign one more player but have enough space to stay under the tax with a minimum signing.
They also create a $5.6 million trade exception."
Bobby Marks: "Haywood Highsmith is on an expiring $5.6M contract.
Including the $12.1M Cam Thomas free agent hold, Brooklyn is $22M below the salary cap.
They have until Oct. 21 to reach 90% of the salary cap."
Erik Slater: "After the Haywood Highsmith trade, the Nets have 19 players on standard contracts, factoring in a Cam Thomas re-signing.
You can only carry 15 standard contracts during the regular season."
Brett Siegel: "By trading Haywood Highsmith, who is currently out indefinitely with a meniscus injury, the Heat move out of the luxury tax.
The Heat, along with several teams, have always liked Highsmith's two-way production. He will be a key name to watch before the trade deadline."
Ira Winderman: "Heat 2023 NBA Finals roster:
Tyler Herro, remains.
Bam Adebayo, remains.
Nikola Jovic, remains.
Jimmy Butler, gone.
Kyle Lowry, gone.
Caleb Martin, gone.
Kevin Love, gone.
Max Strus, gone.
Gabe Vincent, gone.
Duncan Robinson, gone.
Haywood Highsmith, gone.
Udonis Haslem, gone.
Cody Zeller, gone.
Omer Yurtseven, gone.
Victor Oladipo, gone."
@Alf954: "You’re telling me Haywood Highsmith had absolutely no value?
Can someone recap what the Heat have gotten back from all these undrafted guys they’ve developed?"
Highsmith played his rookie season for the Philadelphia 76ers.