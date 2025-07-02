NBA World Reacts To Heat-Pistons Trade
On Tuesday evening, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat had agreed to a sign-and-trade.
As part of the deal, Duncan Robinson will join the Pistons.
Via Charania: "Detroit is trading Simone Fontecchio to Miami to acquire Duncan Robinson in a sign-and-trade, sources tell ESPN. Agent Jason Glushon navigated multiple options in the market, which included potential return to Miami or move elsewhere. Now Robinson lands in Detroit. Robinson departs Miami after spending his first seven NBA seasons with the Heat, and his 1,202 career 3-pointers are the most in Heat franchise history and he's become one of eight undrafted players with 1,000 3s made."
Many people reacted to the deal on social media.
Jake Weinbach: "Initial reaction would be $16M AAV is an overpay for Duncan Robinson, but at least the Pistons move off of Simone Fontecchio’s $8.3M salary as part of this sign-and-trade."
@HeatvsHaters: "The end of the Duncan Robinson era. GOAT HEAT SHOOTER
From undrafted to franchise leader in three-pointers made (1,202)."
StatMuse: "Duncan Robinson:
— 1st all-time in 3P for Miami
— 1st all-time in playoff 3P for Miami
Headed to Detroit."
@BolWrld: "Miami won the trade ngl. Fontecchio is underrated"
@biscaynemayne: "Duncan Robinson had no ego. Played well with your stars, didn’t care for stats or personal accolades. Was all about team success and being a positive influence. The same cannot be said about others on the team! He was a blessing for Heat fans to see his amazing development story!"
@sixringsofsteeI: "Over $100M in career earnings for Duncan Robinson.
Williams college, undrafted, what a career."
Brady Hawk: "My take on Simone Fontecchio is that this roster desperately needed shooting especially after losing Duncan
He’s somebody who shot 41% on catch and shoot threes a year ago
My thing is if the whole game-plan this year is to lean on this youth movement…we shall see his role here"
Yossi Gozlan: "Miami Heat have a full 15 man roster by sign and trading Duncan Robinson for Simone Fontecchio.
They are $5.5 million below the luxury tax and now hard capped to the $207.8 million second apron.
They also create a $6.9 million trade exception."
Both teams lost in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.