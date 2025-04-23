NBA World Reacts To Ja Morant's Performance In Grizzlies-Thunder Game
On Tuesday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Thunder (in Oklahoma City) by a score of 118-99.
They now trail the Thunder 0-2 in the series.
Ja Morant finished the loss with 23 points, two rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block while shooting 10/25 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Bleacher Report: "JA GOT UP ON THIS CHASEDOWN ON CHET"
@CuffsTheLegend: "Ja Morant doesn’t have a midrange game. Everything is either a floater or a wild contorted contested layup because he solely relies on his natural athleticism.. kinda like Iverson/DRose/Russ.. it’s time to really get in the lab this Summer and work on the FOOTWORK and playing off of two feet!
get in the gym with DeRozan, Kd and Ant Man"
Joe Mullinax: "Ja Morant not starting that 4th quarter is malpractice. You’re in the mix to sneak around and be in a clutch situation in a game no one expects you to win.
GO FOR IT!"
Drew Hill: "Timeout Iisalo. Grizzlies continue to be... not great when Ja Morant is off the floor."
@TrollSportsFan: "Ja Morant in Game 2 against the Thunder
10-25 FG
5 TURNOVERS
-7 ON THE COURT
HE THOUGHT BLOCKING OUT THE NOISE WOULD HELP BUT HE STILL AIN'T HIM"
Skip Bayless: "That shot was coming down when Ja "blocked" it. It had already been blocked."
@HoopMixOnly: "Ja Morant to Chicago ASAP!!
He needs a change of scenery. Chicago seems perfect."
Hoop Central: "Ja Morant in the 1st quarter:
1 Point
0/6 FGM
0/1 3PM
1/2 FTM"
Legion Hoops: "Ja Morant off to a rough start in Game 2:
1 point
0-for-6 FG
Losing by 15… facing an 0-2 deficit."
@DWolfe_1990: "Ja Morant, when is that dynasty happening? lol for a guy being so cocky your team sure is trash."
The Grizzlies will host the Thunder on Friday night for Game 3.