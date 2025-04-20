NBA World Reacts To Ja Morant's Performance In Grizzlies-Thunder Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Memphis Grizzlies faced off against the Thunder (in Oklahoma City) for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
The Grizzlies got blown out, losing by a score of 131-80.
Ja Morant finished the loss with 17 points, three rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 6/17 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Kevin O'Connor: "The Grizzlies were a -25 in the 7 minutes Ja Morant wasn't on the floor."
ClutchPoints: "Ja Morant made Lu Dort touch earth... ...
but Dort recovers for the block 🚫"
@ImClique_: "Ja morant just hit a huge shot to cut the lead to 43"
@kawhi_ring: "Ja Morant risking his health to lose by 50 a game to the Thunder and to lose his teams lottery pick"
@SMHighlights1: "Ja Morant was laughing on the bench while down by 50 🤔"
@kosiszn: "Ja Morant has not been “fine in the west” for a single day since he said he was fine in the west😭"
@therackuppod: "Ja morant gotta go he not a grizzlie nomore after the playoffs"
Skip Bayless: "THIS, NBA, IS WHAT YOU GET FOR DISRESPECTING THE TEAM FAVORED TO WIN THE NBA CHAMPIONSHIP BY MAKING IT PLAY GAME 1 AT NOON. LOW NOON. FOR THE TEAM THAT HAD THE GREATEST STATISTICAL SEASON EVER. KEEP IT IN THE SHADOWS, OUT OF THE WAY. JUST HAS "1 STAR." NOW UP 42 ON SUPERSTAR JA."
Addam M. Francisco: "Ja Morant just shook his head when he saw Lu Dort check out, Alex Caruso check in, only for him to be guarded by Cason Wallace.
I'd be pissed too."
Game 2 of the series will be on Tuesday night.