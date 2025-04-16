NBA World Reacts To Ja Morant's Performance In Grizzlies-Warriors Game
On Tuesday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Golden State Warriors (in the play-in tournament) by a score of 121-116.
Ja Morant finished the loss with 22 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 9/18 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance in social media.
Bleacher Report: "JA MORANT OFF THE BACKBOARD TO HIMSELF 🤯"
John Fanta: "Credit to Ja Morant man. Doing everything he can."
Trevor Lane: "Ja Morant’s head hit Post’s leg so hard that Post’s leg is bleeding"
Ashley Nicole Moss: "Ja Morant has to make better decisions with his body. it’s nerve-wracking af watching him always fly like that"
@stariiee: "Shoutout to Ja Morant sha. He came back to play with his injured ankle."
@TheHoopCentral: "Ja Morant rolls his ankle on this play — Hope he is OK. 🙏"
@TheHaterCenter: "Only 34 minutes for Ja Morant in a PLAYOFF GAME like wtf is the coach thinking"
@deadboylyfee: "SO JA MORANT CANT GET THAT SAME EXACT CALL JIMMY BUTLER BEEN GETTING ALL GAME?????"
Skip Bayless: "HATE TO SEE THAT: Ja makes a tough shot (and one) to bring the Griz within 1 ... and turns his ankle coming down on Hield's sneaker. Hoping he can somehow play on it after it's taped."
@big_business_: "That Ja Morant turnover was the momentum killer."
The Grizzlies will now face off against either the Sacramento Kings or Dallas Mavericks (on Friday night) in Memphis.
Whoever wins that game will advance to the NBA playoffs as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
Morant was the second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
He is in his sixth season (all with the Grizzlies).