NBA World Reacts To Jalen Brunson's Performance In Knicks-Pacers Game

Jalen Brunson played 37 minutes against the Pacers.

On Tuesday night, Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks lost Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals (against the Indiana Pacers) by as score of 130-121.

Brunson finished the loss with 31 points, one rebound, five assists, two steals and one block while shooting 9/19 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

Real Sports: "Jalen Brunson becomes the first Knicks player to have a single playoff run with:

450+ PTS
100+ AST"

@TyreseHaliburn: "There’s no way anyone enjoys watching Jalen Brunson"

@SarksDaddy: "The Knicks looks so better when Jalen Brunson is on the bench & I have no idea why ."

Billy Reinhardt: "Jalen Brunson is the modern day Chris Paul.

Not the same passer, more of the modernized point guard/scorer but he brings the same guile/leadership/edge that CP3 brought.

Runs a team in a similar fashion."

@KennySpenceNBA: "Please get Jalen Brunson tf off my screen until next season"

@CuffsTheLegend: "Knicks never winning a championship with Jalen Brunson as their #1 option

Ball hog and he can’t guard a soul."

@BricksCenter: "LOUD “FLOPPER” chants for Jalen Brunson 😭"

Fred Katz: "Jalen Brunson with 0 points on 0-2 shooting in the fourth after dropping 29 in the first three quarters. The Pacers are 21.5 seconds away from a 3-1 Eastern Conference Finals lead."

The Knicks now trail the Pacers 3-1.

Game 5 of the series will be on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

