NBA World Reacts To Jalen Brunson's Performance In Pacers-Knicks Game
On Friday night, the New York Knicks lost Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 114-109.
With the loss, they are now down 0-2 in the series.
Jalen Brunson finished the loss with 36 points, three rebounds, 11 assists and one steal while shooting 13/27 from the field and 5/12 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Real Sports: "Jalen Brunson passes Patrick Ewing for the most 30-PT playoff games in Knicks history."
StatMuse: "Jalen Brunson in Game 2:
36 PTS
11 AST
5 3P
Only MJ and LeBron have more 35p/10a playoff games in the Eastern Conference."
@SMHighlights1: "Jalen Brunson chucks up a very deep three and missed to try and tie the game 🫡
I think he was trying not to get fouled, either way Pacers go up 2-0, peep the Myles Turner meme at the end lol."
@big_business_: "Son..... Jalen Brunson wanted an IG Reel moment"
Skip Bayless: "Brunson just went from two great plays to two dumb plays."
Pat McAfee: "This Brunson man is relentless"
@BrunsonMuse: "Jalen Brunson becoming the all-time leader in Knicks playoff 30 and 40 point games in the same week, and it just can’t be celebrated.
Sucks, man."
@showtimeluka: "Don’t ever compare Brunson to Luka ever again."
@TheHateCentral: "Brunson you are NOT that guy 😭✌️"
Game 3 of the series will be on Sunday night in Indiana.