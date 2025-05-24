Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Jalen Brunson's Performance In Pacers-Knicks Game

Jalen Brunson played 39 minutes against the Pacers.

Ben Stinar

May 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts to a call in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
May 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts to a call in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the New York Knicks lost Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 114-109.

With the loss, they are now down 0-2 in the series.

Jalen Brunson finished the loss with 36 points, three rebounds, 11 assists and one steal while shooting 13/27 from the field and 5/12 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.

May 23, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) in the third quarter during game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

Real Sports: "Jalen Brunson passes Patrick Ewing for the most 30-PT playoff games in Knicks history."

StatMuse: "Jalen Brunson in Game 2:

36 PTS
11 AST
5 3P

Only MJ and LeBron have more 35p/10a playoff games in the Eastern Conference."

@SMHighlights1: "Jalen Brunson chucks up a very deep three and missed to try and tie the game 🫡

I think he was trying not to get fouled, either way Pacers go up 2-0, peep the Myles Turner meme at the end lol."

@big_business_: "Son..... Jalen Brunson wanted an IG Reel moment"

May 23, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) shoots a three point shot against the Indiana Pacers in the third quarter during game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Skip Bayless: "Brunson just went from two great plays to two dumb plays."

Pat McAfee: "This Brunson man is relentless"

@BrunsonMuse: "Jalen Brunson becoming the all-time leader in Knicks playoff 30 and 40 point games in the same week, and it just can’t be celebrated.

Sucks, man."

@showtimeluka: "Don’t ever compare Brunson to Luka ever again."

@TheHateCentral: "Brunson you are NOT that guy 😭✌️"

May 23, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Game 3 of the series will be on Sunday night in Indiana.

