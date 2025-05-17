NBA World Reacts To Jaylen Brown's Performance In Celtics-Knicks Game
On Friday night, the Boston Celtics had their season come to an end when they lost to the New York Knicks by a score of 119-81.
Jaylen Brown finished the Game 6 loss with 20 points, five rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 8/20 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Jaylen Brown in Game 6:
20 PTS
6 REB
6 AST
-30
Fouled out in the 3Q."
Many people reacted to Brown's performance on social media.
Keith Smith: "Credit to Jaylen Brown. He gave it all he had tonight. Wasn't all great, but he showed up to play on a night when most of the Celtics haven't had anything going."
@MGRADS: "Jaylen Brown fouling out in 3 quarters???????? 8-20???????"
@Santiago_cotaaa: "Jaylen Brown showed that he can’t be the best player on a championship team and that’s ok he’s a great player but just not worth that contract"
@RobertoSedinhoX: "Jaylen Brown seeing that he’s 30 points down... 😂"
@_dfarmer4: "Jaylen brown didn’t go out like harden but fouling out in the 3rd is crazy"
@lockedupjb: "Only one who even looks like he cares. Shoutout Jaylen Brown."
@CapheadGuc: "Jaylen Brown number one option hoops is gonna be the most empty 25ppg szn ever"
Underdog: "Jaylen Brown #1 option talks"
Hater Central: "Jaylen Brown in Game 6:
20 Points
8-20 FG
7 Turnovers
6 Fouls
NUMBER 1 OPTION NEXT YEAR…IN BEIJING"
ESPN's SportsCenter: "Jaylen Brown has fouled out in the third quarter of Game 6."
Brown has played nine seasons for the Celtics.