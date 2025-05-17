Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Jaylen Brown's Performance In Celtics-Knicks Game

Jaylen Brown played 32 minutes against the Knicks.

Ben Stinar

May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts after his three point basket against the New York Knicks in the second quarter during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
On Friday night, the Boston Celtics had their season come to an end when they lost to the New York Knicks by a score of 119-81.

Jaylen Brown finished the Game 6 loss with 20 points, five rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 8/20 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.

Via StatMuse: "Jaylen Brown in Game 6:

20 PTS
6 REB
6 AST
-30

Fouled out in the 3Q."

Many people reacted to Brown's performance on social media.

Keith Smith: "Credit to Jaylen Brown. He gave it all he had tonight. Wasn't all great, but he showed up to play on a night when most of the Celtics haven't had anything going."

@MGRADS: "Jaylen Brown fouling out in 3 quarters???????? 8-20???????"

@Santiago_cotaaa: "Jaylen Brown showed that he can’t be the best player on a championship team and that’s ok he’s a great player but just not worth that contract"

@RobertoSedinhoX: "Jaylen Brown seeing that he’s 30 points down... 😂"

@_dfarmer4: "Jaylen brown didn’t go out like harden but fouling out in the 3rd is crazy"

@lockedupjb: "Only one who even looks like he cares. Shoutout Jaylen Brown."

@CapheadGuc: "Jaylen Brown number one option hoops is gonna be the most empty 25ppg szn ever"

Underdog: "Jaylen Brown #1 option talks"

Hater Central: "Jaylen Brown in Game 6:

20 Points
8-20 FG
7 Turnovers
6 Fouls

NUMBER 1 OPTION NEXT YEAR…IN BEIJING"

ESPN's SportsCenter: "Jaylen Brown has fouled out in the third quarter of Game 6."

Brown has played nine seasons for the Celtics.

