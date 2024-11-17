NBA World Reacts To Jayson Tatum's Absurd Buzzer-Beater In Raptors-Celtics Game
On Saturday evening, the Boston Celtics beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 126-123 (in overtime).
All-Star forward Jayson Tatum made the game-winning shot as time expired.
Tatum finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists while shooting 7/19 from the field and 5/12 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to the huge shot.
Kevin O'Connor: "Monster game-winning shot by Jayson Tatum"
Ball Don't Stop: "How do casuals hate on Jayson Tatum game? He's a smooth killer and consistent as they come. Pure bucket."
Noa Dalzell: "Jayson Tatum game-winner!!! Celtics bench going nuts here"
NBA on ESPN: "JAYSON TATUM. CLUTCH. 🔥
Tatum hits his second career buzzer-beater for the win against the Raptors 😤"
Keith Smith: "Jayson Tatum wins it in OT after missing at the buzzer in regulation:"
Daniel Donabedian: "Not only did Jayson Tatum hit the buzzer-beating 3, but he was also just one assist shy of a triple-double.
Great all-around game from him."
@Celtics_Junkies: "CELTICS WIN!!!!
- JAYSON TATUM AT THE BUZZER
- TATUMVP CAMPAIGN
- OVERTIME DUBS
- HORFORD DOESNT AGE
- JAYLEN IS ELITE
- BACK-2-BACK STILL HAPPENING"
StatMamba: "Jayson Tatum is now tied for most game-winning buzzer-beater 3PM in Celtics franchise history."
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-3 record in their first 14 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Following the Raptors, the Celtics will play their next game on Tuesday when they host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Boston.