NBA World Reacts To Jayson Tatum's Absurd Buzzer-Beater In Raptors-Celtics Game

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum made the game-winning shot.

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
On Saturday evening, the Boston Celtics beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 126-123 (in overtime).

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum made the game-winning shot as time expired.

Tatum finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists while shooting 7/19 from the field and 5/12 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to the huge shot.

Kevin O'Connor: "Monster game-winning shot by Jayson Tatum"

Ball Don't Stop: "How do casuals hate on Jayson Tatum game? He's a smooth killer and consistent as they come. Pure bucket."

Noa Dalzell: "Jayson Tatum game-winner!!! Celtics bench going nuts here"

NBA on ESPN: "JAYSON TATUM. CLUTCH. 🔥

Tatum hits his second career buzzer-beater for the win against the Raptors 😤"

Keith Smith: "Jayson Tatum wins it in OT after missing at the buzzer in regulation:"

Daniel Donabedian: "Not only did Jayson Tatum hit the buzzer-beating 3, but he was also just one assist shy of a triple-double.

Great all-around game from him."

@Celtics_Junkies: "CELTICS WIN!!!!

- JAYSON TATUM AT THE BUZZER
- TATUMVP CAMPAIGN
- OVERTIME DUBS
- HORFORD DOESNT AGE
- JAYLEN IS ELITE
- BACK-2-BACK STILL HAPPENING"

StatMamba: "Jayson Tatum is now tied for most game-winning buzzer-beater 3PM in Celtics franchise history."

The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-3 record in their first 14 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Following the Raptors, the Celtics will play their next game on Tuesday when they host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Boston.

