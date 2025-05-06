Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Jayson Tatum's Performance In Knicks-Celtics Game

Jayson Tatum played 44 minutes against the Knicks.

Ben Stinar

May 9, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) sits on the bench in the first half during game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
On Monday night, the Boston Celtics lost to the New York Knicks (at home) by a score of 108-105 in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

Jayson Tatum finished the overtime loss with 23 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block while shooting 7/23 from the field and 4/15 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@NationMffl: "Jayson Tatum is the most overrated ‘superstar’ in the NBA.

I don’t care what anyone says."

Skip Bayless: "Jayson Tatum is a disaster tonight."

Underdog NBA: "Jayson Tatum's 4th quarter:

2 PTS
0-7 FG
0-6 3FG

OT in Game 1."

@LaRespectful_: "Jayson Tatum is the most overrated superstar in this leauge Celtics fan can’t admit that"

@LeBron__legacy: "Jayson Tatum is not a Superstar 😭

I’ve Never seen him takeover a game in crunch time"

@TheHoopCentral: "Jayson Tatum in the 4th quarter & OT:

4 Points
1/9 FGM
0/5 3PM
2/2 FTM"

Jayson Tatum NBA
Real Sports: "OG Anunoby outscored Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown combined in the 2nd half tonight."

@Boness305: "Jayson Tatum is the Anthony Bennett of superstars"

Billy Reinhardt: "Jayson Tatum needs to do better than taking a three every time down."

James Boyd: "The most annoying thing about Jayson Tatum’s game is that he forgets he’s 6-8!! Lol why are you still jacking 3s? Use your size and get to the rim. Play with some physicality."

Jayson Tatum
Game 2 of the series will be on Wednesday night in Boston.

