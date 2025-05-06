NBA World Reacts To Jayson Tatum's Performance In Knicks-Celtics Game
On Monday night, the Boston Celtics lost to the New York Knicks (at home) by a score of 108-105 in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
Jayson Tatum finished the overtime loss with 23 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block while shooting 7/23 from the field and 4/15 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@NationMffl: "Jayson Tatum is the most overrated ‘superstar’ in the NBA.
I don’t care what anyone says."
Skip Bayless: "Jayson Tatum is a disaster tonight."
Underdog NBA: "Jayson Tatum's 4th quarter:
2 PTS
0-7 FG
0-6 3FG
OT in Game 1."
@LaRespectful_: "Jayson Tatum is the most overrated superstar in this leauge Celtics fan can’t admit that"
@LeBron__legacy: "Jayson Tatum is not a Superstar 😭
I’ve Never seen him takeover a game in crunch time"
@TheHoopCentral: "Jayson Tatum in the 4th quarter & OT:
4 Points
1/9 FGM
0/5 3PM
2/2 FTM"
Real Sports: "OG Anunoby outscored Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown combined in the 2nd half tonight."
@Boness305: "Jayson Tatum is the Anthony Bennett of superstars"
Billy Reinhardt: "Jayson Tatum needs to do better than taking a three every time down."
James Boyd: "The most annoying thing about Jayson Tatum’s game is that he forgets he’s 6-8!! Lol why are you still jacking 3s? Use your size and get to the rim. Play with some physicality."
Game 2 of the series will be on Wednesday night in Boston.