NBA World Reacts To Jimmy Butler News Before Bucks Game
On Thursday evening, the Miami Heat will visit the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.
For the game, the Heat will be without one of their best players, as ESPN's Shams Charania reports that Jimmy Butler will likely be suspended.
Via Charania: "The Miami Heat are planning to suspend Jimmy Butler for two games, sources tell ESPN. Butler missed a team flight Wednesday and had plans to join the Heat tonight. Now Miami is keeping him home from its two-game road trip."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@BenSenecal30: "Who would want this guy? Such a headcase. Unprofessional in every way."
Jackson Lloyd: "Miami Fans not liking Jimmy Butler for being who he’s always been is pretty funny.
That’s how he got there. He’s never hid it. If people get wrapped up in now media discusses a player, that’s on them."
Will Duval: "Buckle up, the Jimmy Butler situation is about to intensify even further."
@HeatvsHaters: "Hate how ugly it has gotten. Love Jimmy Butler, but it’s hard to defend him for game performances and missing flights.
Just get it over with at this point smh."
Evan Sidery: "At this rate, it would be a stunner if Jimmy Butler isn’t traded to the Suns by the end of this week.
After their trade with the Jazz, Phoenix is helping appease the Heat and other facilitating teams with draft capital.
There is a ton of momentum from all sides to reach a deal."
Will Manso: "This just needs to end already."
@kingtisemedia: "Heat literally could just send Jimmy Butler home until they trade him this season or this off season. Instead they suspending him every week"
Butler is in his sixth season with Miami.
He is averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range.