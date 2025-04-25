NBA World Reacts To Jimmy Butler News Before Rockets-Warriors Game
On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Houston Rockets by a score of 109-94.
The series is now tied up at 1-1 with Game 3 on Saturday (in San Francsico).
However, the bigger concern was the fact that Jimmy Butler left the game with an injury.
On Thursday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported an update.
Via Charania: "Golden State's Jimmy Butler has been diagnosed with a deep glute muscle contusion and his status for Game 3 against the Houston Rockets is in serious jeopardy, league sources tell ESPN. This is best case because MRI showed Butler avoided any fracture or structural damage."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
Greg Bailey: "I won't ever bet against the man from Tomball. Playoff Jimmy is real. If he finds a way to enter the game Saturday the roof might blow off the Chase Center."
@InStreetClothes: "Injury update on Jimmy Butler: A glute contusion is an ideal outcome for the Warriors forward & one he is familiar with. Butler suffered a glute contusion during the 2023 playoffs & never missed a game. The average time lost for all other glute contusions is 5.2 days (~1.0 game)."
@_PickEm: "Well at least G3 is at home. Role players should step up. Crowd needs to be electric. Let Jimmy rest up and (hopefully) return for G4."
@WarriorsMuse: "Glad there’s no damage 🙏
Signs point to “doubtful” for G3, but hoping he makes significant progress in the coming days."
@NBAW0RLD24: "This is good news, means the injury isn’t to serious if he can’t be officially ruled out for game 3"
@BolWrld: "Rockets are so dirty, they know they was getting swept so they injured butler"
@GameInjuryDoc: "Best case scenario for Jimmy since it’s a soft tissue injury vs having a fracture
Still will be dealing with a pain tolerance issue"
Anthony Slater: "Can confirm the Jimmy Butler MRI revealed no structural damage. Deep glute bruise that will be managed on a constant basis in lead up to Saturday night’s Game 3. Source described his status as a true questionable depending on response to treatment.
ESPN first to report."
@UnderdogNBA: "Shams: Jimmy Butler diagnosed with deep glute muscle contusion.
His status for Saturday in serious jeopardy."
@TheWarriorsTalk: "Warriors dodge a bullet after Jimmy Butler’s MRI results returned clean. No structural damage for Butler, rather a deep gluteal contusion. Butler likely to be questionable for Saturday night’s game 3 vs. Rockets."